All Hidden History boards at Jasinski Park Theater in Saints Row

The Hidden History boards are ways are quick collectibles you can grab in Saints Row. You can find them throughout the city in specific locations where you can learn about the particular area. Each history board location features five boards you need to find, and there’s one waiting for you in Jasinski Park Theater. This guide covers all Hidden History board locations at Jasinski Park Theater in Saints Row.

Where to find all history board locations in Jasinski Park Theater

You can find Jasinski Park Theater in Lakeshore South. It will be to the northwest of the Cactus Bill Fast Travel location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first history board you can find overlooking the theater. It will be at the top of the stairs, leading down to the larger area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rather than going down into the main theater area, take a left and follow the path to another side of the theater. You’ll find the second history board, with a similar view to the last location, overlooking the theater.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, continue down to the left; you will find a third sign overlooking the theater area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing those three, head down to the main theater area. On the right side, there will be a larger sign you can interact with to hear the third history lesson about the Jasinski Park Theater.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this location, continue to the back of the theater, where the fight and final history board will overlook the theater.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After collecting all of the History Boards at this location, return to the welcome sign at the center of the theater to complete the collection.