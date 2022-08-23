All Hidden History boards at Jasinski Pavilion in Saints Row

Saints Row’s Hidden History locations are filled with little lore and background tidbits you can find for more information on Antoni Jasinski. Running around these locations and pressing the buttons to complete these mini-side objectives can be frustrating, though. Here are the locations of all the Hidden History boards in Jasinski Pavillion in Saints Row.

All Jasinski Pavilion Hidden History buttons in Saints Row

As mentioned above, all you need to do to complete the Hidden History side objectives is to find the buttons hidden around the area. Each one will begin by telling you some “fun” facts about that location and Jasinski. All we are worried about here is the button locations.

There are five total buttons to press in Jasinski Pavilion to get the rewards for this location. The first button can be found in the middle of the pavilion, just to the right of the stage. It’s on a vertical board with a red notice sign on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is found when you turn around from the first and go up the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the previous one, turn left and go to the next set of stairs to find the button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn left again and find another button at the top of the far left stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final button is kind of out on its own. From the previous button, turn left and follow the sidewalk. It is sitting just west, northwest of the stage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have pressed all five buttons, you will complete the Jasinski Pavilion Hidden History side objective. This will reward you with a small amount of experience and money. You do not need to sit and listen to each button’s audio; it will track the moment you press it.