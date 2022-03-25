All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in A Trip to Alivel Mall in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

One of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s levels sees you explore Alivel Mall, a large, deserted mall that is all too easy to get lost in. Unfortunately, this also means that some of the level’s hidden Waddle Dees are rather easy to miss. This guide will show you where you can find all four hidden Waddle Dees in this level so you can go on to further improve Waddle Dee Town.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

Early in the level, you’ll walk through a narrow hallway as enemies rain projectiles on you from above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main path leads you through a door at the end of the hall, but instead of going through that door, head through a small opening on the left wall that you can access by blowing up a bomb cube. You’ll find a ladder that will take you to the enemies that were initially raining projectiles on top of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll come out on the left side, but to get the Waddle Dee, jump over to the right side, and head south past a Gordo. You’ll find the Waddle Dee here.

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

At one point in the level, you’ll be offered the choice to go through one of three paths, each marked by different food items. Head through the path marked by a burger, and you’ll find a bunch of Awoofies eating some food. Inside this room is a chest containing the Waddle Dee.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

You’ll need to be Ice Kirby to get this Waddle Dee. One part of the level features a room full of conveyor belts with a pit of spikes in the middle. To the left is a stack of burning barrels. Using your ice breathe, cool the barrels and destroy them, which will reveal a ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit the switch at the top of the ladder, and the third Waddle Dee will pop out of the door in the center of the room. Catch the bird carrying this Waddle Dee to rescue it.

Hidden Waddle Dee #4

Towards the end of the level, you’ll be tasked with picking a room to enter. All of them lead to the end of the level, but only one contains the Waddle Dee. Here, you’ll want to go into the farthest back room on the left side, which will be marked with a picture of a cake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside, you’ll find a bunch of Awoofies having a nice, peaceful desert. There will also be three chests in the room; open the middle one to find the last Waddle Dee.