All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Circuit Speedway in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

There are a ton of hidden Waddle Dees to find in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, all of which can be used to unlock a variety of in-game goodies. Circuit Speedway’s four hidden Waddle Dees require you to not just explore the nooks and crannies of the level, but also complete some time trials that will put your racing skills to the test. Here’s how to get every hidden Waddle Dee in Circuit Speedway.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

To get the first Waddle Dee, you’ll have to clear the level’s first racing course in under 25 seconds. Luckily, this is a pretty easy task. In our experience, all we did was hold down the boost button while avoiding the obstacles and mud pits littered throughout; we didn’t even use any shortcuts, and we got through the course in about 23 seconds. Once you finish the course, the Waddle Dee will be on top of the winners’ podium.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

As you progress through the level, you will see a thin platform that constantly moves back and forth horizontally. On the platform, there is a switch. Hit it, and it will open a door on the left side of the area you’re in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the door, and you’ll see the second Waddle Dee trapped behind a gate. To open the gate, you’ll have to hit the switch to the right of it with a bomb; the gate won’t stay open long enough for you to rescue the Waddle Dee if you just step on the switch. Roll your bomb down the moving platforms at the right time to hit the switch, and then run over to the Waddle Dee to rescue it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

After defeating Wild Edge, grab the sword ability and move forward a little bit. You should see three rabbits guarding the door to the next room. To the right, you’ll see a patch of grass. Cut the grass to reveal a hidden path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This path will lead you to a storage room containing a treasure chest, which houses the third Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #4

This level’s final Waddle Dee is the trickiest to get. During the level’s second and final racing time trial, you have to finish the course in under 50 seconds. Unlike the first race you did, simply boosting through the course won’t be enough here.

Throughout the course, there are multiple shortcuts for you to utilize. You can jump off of certain parts of the track, or charge through some bunched-up cardboard boxes to shave a good deal of time off of your run. Below are the shortcuts we used to get our sub-50-second time to snag that final Waddle Dee:

Jumping to the right off of the first ramp

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jumping through boxes in a gate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jumping through more boxes in a gate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cutting corners by jumping on ramp ledges