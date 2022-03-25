All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Rocky Rollin’ Road in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

There are a lot of Waddle Dees to save in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and rescuing them is key to improving Waddle Dee Town. In the game’s third level, Rocky Rollin’ Road, there are four Waddle Dees for you to rescue. Here’s where to find each of these adorable creatures.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

You’ll need to obtain the Ranger form to get the first Waddle Dee. Early in the level, you’ll pass through an area featuring large, falling boulders. Just past this area, you’ll see a floating target in front of a tree. Use the Ranger form’s Charged Shot ability to shoot the target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you hit the target, some nearby blocks will disappear, revealing the location of the first hidden Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

Hold on to the Ranger form, and advance through the level until you reach a narrow bridge. There will be a floating target here above some blocks. Like before, use the Charged Shot ability to shoot it, which will reveal a secret door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the door, and you’ll arrive at a shooting range of sorts. Shoot all of the targets, and the second Waddle Dee will pop up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

Later in the level, you’ll have to run away from a gigantic boulder. Towards the end of this sequence, you should see a switch in a barrel between two flower pots. Hit it to reveal the third Waddle Dee.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #4

Towards the end of the level, you’ll be able to use Mouthful Mode on a car. Take control of the car, and progress through the level as usual. After jumping off of a ramp, you should see the final Waddle Dee behind a window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue following the path you’re on until you reach another ramp. Jump over the gap and ram into the building to reach the Waddle Dee.