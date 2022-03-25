Early on in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you will come across a destroyed Waddle Dee Town. After defeating some enemies and freeing your new friend Elfilin, you will embark on an adventure to save all of the Waddle Dees. This has a larger benefit than just game completion — every Waddle Dee you free head back to Waddle Dee Town to help with the repairs. Here’s how to improve Waddle Dee Town in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

As mentioned, every Waddle Dee you find and free will return to the town to help with repairs — including those found from completing stage missions. Once you’ve accrued enough Waddle Dees, you can choose to have certain buildings repaired. These repairs are costly, with beginner buildings costing 50 Waddle Dees and later ones costing much more.

It’s recommended to take the time to search through each stage and free each Waddle Dee that you can so that improvements to Waddle Dee Town can take place. This can mean finding Tulips and helping them bloom, or simply exploring the stage and finding secret areas where caged Waddle Dees lie. Once you have enough, however, make sure to take the time to return to the town to begin building repairs.