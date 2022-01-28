All Hisuian Regional forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the Hisui region of Pokémon World, and it is essentially an ancient version of the Sinnoh region, which was first introduced in the Gen 4 games. As has been the trend with Pokémon games lately, the Hisui region features several new region-specific Pokémon. These Pokémon have appeared in the games before but are now being reintroduced in their Hisuian forms.

All Hisuian Regional forms

All the Hisuian forms are mentioned below:

Hisuian Growlithe (Fire/Rock)

Hisuian Arcanine (Fire/Rock)

Hisuian Voltorb (Electric/Grass)

Hisuian Electrode (Electric/Grass)

Hisuian Braviary (Psychic/Flying)

Hisuian Zorua (Normal/Ghost)

Hisuian Zoroark (Normal/Ghost)

Hisuian Typhlosion (Fire/Ghost)

Hisuian Samurott (Water/Dark)

Hisuian Decidueye (Grass/Fighting)

Hisuian Sneasal (Fight/Poison)

Hisuian Qwilfish (Dark/Poison)

Hisuian Sliggoo (Dragon/Steel)

Hisuian Goodra (Dragon/Steel)

Hisuian Lilligant (Grass/Fighting)

Hisuian Avalugg (Ice/Rock)

Although Braviary, Typhlosion, Samurott, Decidueye, Sliggoo, Goodra, Lilligant, and Avalugg are available in their Hisuian forms, their pre-evolutions do not have an Hisuian form. Therefore, you will be evolving a normal variation of Rufflet to get a Braviary. Apart from the Pokémon mentioned earlier, 9 entirely new Pokémon have also been introduced. All of these are mentioned below:

Wyrdeer (Normal/Psychic)

Kleavor (Bug/Rock)

Ursaluna (Ground/Normal)

Basculegion (Water/Ghost)

Basculegion (Water/Ghost)

Sneasler (Fight/Poison)

Overqwil (Dark/Poison)

Enamorus (Fairy/Flying)

Enamorus (Fairy/Flying)

In total, there are 242 Pokémon present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which includes all the new Pokémon, and region-specific Pokémon.