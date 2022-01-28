All Hisuian Regional forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

New region-specific Pokemon are here.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the Hisui region of Pokémon World, and it is essentially an ancient version of the Sinnoh region, which was first introduced in the Gen 4 games. As has been the trend with Pokémon games lately, the Hisui region features several new region-specific Pokémon. These Pokémon have appeared in the games before but are now being reintroduced in their Hisuian forms.

All Hisuian Regional forms

All the Hisuian forms are mentioned below:

  • Hisuian Growlithe (Fire/Rock)
  • Hisuian Arcanine (Fire/Rock)
  • Hisuian Voltorb (Electric/Grass)
  • Hisuian Electrode (Electric/Grass)
  • Hisuian Braviary (Psychic/Flying)
  • Hisuian Zorua (Normal/Ghost)
  • Hisuian Zoroark (Normal/Ghost)
  • Hisuian Typhlosion (Fire/Ghost)
  • Hisuian Samurott (Water/Dark)
  • Hisuian Decidueye (Grass/Fighting)
  • Hisuian Sneasal (Fight/Poison)
  • Hisuian Qwilfish (Dark/Poison)
  • Hisuian Sliggoo (Dragon/Steel)
  • Hisuian Goodra (Dragon/Steel)
  • Hisuian Lilligant (Grass/Fighting)
  • Hisuian Avalugg (Ice/Rock)

Although Braviary, Typhlosion, Samurott, Decidueye, Sliggoo, Goodra, Lilligant, and Avalugg are available in their Hisuian forms, their pre-evolutions do not have an Hisuian form. Therefore, you will be evolving a normal variation of Rufflet to get a Braviary. Apart from the Pokémon mentioned earlier, 9 entirely new Pokémon have also been introduced. All of these are mentioned below:

  • Wyrdeer (Normal/Psychic)
  • Kleavor (Bug/Rock)
  • Ursaluna (Ground/Normal)
  • Basculegion (Water/Ghost)
  • Sneasler (Fight/Poison)
  • Overqwil (Dark/Poison)
  • Enamorus (Fairy/Flying)
In total, there are 242 Pokémon present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which includes all the new Pokémon, and region-specific Pokémon.

