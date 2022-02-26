All Ho-oh weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Ho-oh is one of the legendary bird Pokémon and the cover star for Pokémon Gold Version. It’s a well-known monster for its colorful feathers that cause rainbows to appear where it flies. When you encounter it in raids in Pokémon Go, you are up for quite a fight. Here are its weaknesses and best Pokémon to counter it with.

Ho-oh weaknesses

Ho-oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, which means it is susceptible to Water, Rock, and Electric moves. Attacks you will want to focus on it include Waterfall, Surf, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Rock Slide, and other moves similar to these.

Just be sure not to try and hit it with Fire or Grass moves. Those moves in particular will essentially do nothing against Ho-oh, and since these are only in five star raids, you will want to be contributing as much as possible to the battle alongside the other trainers. Hit it fast and hard to take its health down before it can use its powerful charge moves.

Best Ho-oh Pokémon counters

While we mentioned that Water and Rock Pokémon are strong against Ho-oh, you will be putting them at risk if the Ho-oh knows Solar Beam, a powerful Grass move. Be a useful of this, we recommend first countering with Zapdos, Tyranitar, Raikou, Electivire, and Mewtwo (with an electric charged move). After those, Kyogre, Stonjourner, Hippowdon, Gyarados, Rhyperior, Rampardos, and Terrakion.