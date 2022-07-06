HuniePop 2 is nearly here, and it comes with multiple alternative outfits for you to use in the game. Leading up to the game’s release, the developers celebrated by releasing a variety of codes for costumes the female characters can wear in the game. In addition, the developers use a Twitter account based on one of the main characters from the first game, who is returning to the second. You can follow the Twitter account at @huniekyu to learn more about the updates. These are all HuniePop 2: Double Date costume codes you can use.

All HuniePop 2: Double Date alternative outfit codes

How to input outfit codes

You will need to be in the game to input the code. When ready, head to the main title screen and click on the “code” icon. Then type in the available code for the costume you want to unlock. Shortly after typing in the correct information, the costume will be available. You will have to adjust and switch between the outfits to pick your favorite one.

All outfit codes

Here are the available codes that were shared by the account:

Abia: Cherry on top

Ashley, Camouflage: Sisters in Legs

Brooke: From C to shining DD

Candace: In a hole

Jessie, Naughty List: Checking her out twice

Lailani, Koimono: Yellow Tuberculosis

Lillian Candy Corn: Lick or eat smell her feet

Lola, Afrikini: Caffeine Queen

Nora: Sex badge earned

Polly, Tuxedo: Excuse Me Its Sir

Sarah, Cow Girl: Mooooooooooooo

Zoey, Scarehoe: Always Stick It In Crazy

Several of these codes were available before the game was released, and a handful came out after the game was available. These codes will remain active once you have the game on your machine. We recommend retyping this information if you’re having trouble with the code.

For any future codes released to the game by the developers, make sure to return to the HuniePop Twitter account to see if any new ones have arrived.