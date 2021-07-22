All increased spawns, event raids, and new shiny Pokémon during Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon Go

The first wave of Ultra Unlock rewards has arrived in Pokémon Go following the official wrap-up in Pokémon Go Fest 2021. The Ultra Unlock reward events are given to all players, but they were unlocked by those who participated in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and helped clear all of the Global Challenges that were happening during the two-day weekend. These are all of the increased Pokémon spawns, event raids, and bonuses happening during Ultra unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon Go for all players.

The Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event will be happening from July 23 to August 3. The big draw of the event will be Dialga, the five-star raid that appeared during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 that will now be available to all trainers, and the new shiny Pokémon that have the chance to appear in the wild.

All increased spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild at an increased rate during the event.

Anorith

Baltoy

Beldum

Cranidos

Kabuto

Lileep

Omanyte

Porygon

Shieldon

Voltorb

All event raids

These are all of the Pokémon that will be appearing in raids during Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time.

Aerodactyl

Bronzor

Cranidos

Dialga

Golurk

Klink

Magneton

Porygon 2

Shieldon

Unown U

All new shiny Pokémon

There are several new shiny Pokémon that you’ll have the chance to capture during this event.