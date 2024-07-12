Once Human: How To Beat Ravenous Hunter Boss

The main bosses in Once Human are called The Great Ones, and the Ravenous Hunter is the first one in the line. He is a level 10 boss that must be fought only if you are level 8 or above. Otherwise, your gear will be underwhelming, and you will die often. This guide lists all the attack patterns of the boss and the best strategy to beat Ravenous Hunter in Once Human.

Ravenous Hunter Boss Attack Patterns

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Ravenous Hunter primarily has a big machine gun in the right hand and a pointy sharp blade in the left hand. If you maintain distance and shoot from afar, the boss will use the machine gun to deal damage. Alternatively, if you get too close to Ravenous Hunter, the boss will use the left arm to deal damage.

The boss’s body is made of yellow-goey material with skeletons inside. Sometimes, the boss spits yellow bubbles in all directions that deal physical damage.

When you deplete the boss’s health to 50%, he will no longer use the machine gun and equip an autocannon. This weapon fires a single-shot explosive projectile at you.

When the boss’s health drops below 30%, he will use a rocket launcher, whose warhead breaks into smaller silos, instead of the machine gun. He will not frequently fire the rocket launcher, and there is a bigger cooldown between the attacks.

Strategy to Beat Ravenous Hunter

The center stage in the Ravenous Boss Fight is cylindrical pillars, square-shaped structures, and platforms that you can use to duck behind for cover. Ranged gunplay will be the safe option for the boss fight, as there are plenty of options to cover and shoot from.

We recommend you bring a sniper rifle and assault rifle for the Ravenous Hunter boss fight in Once Human. This combination will allow you to switch between the guns depending on the distance from the boss.

Since this is a major boss fight, you must come prepared. Your sanity, hunger, and thirst should not be in a negative status and must be full when you enter the boss fight.

Additionally, if you have not joined a Hive, try to do matchmaking and find at least one more teammate for the Ravenous Hunter boss fight. One teammate will distract the boss. The other will shoot at the weak spots.

Boss Immunity

During the boss fight, Ravenous Hunter will teleport away from the center stage to the upper platform. You can shoot all you want, but none of the bullets will deal damage, as the boss will be immune. To break its immunity, you will need to destroy two pods that spawn at the left and right towers of the center stage.

Once you have destroyed both pods, the boss will teleport back to the center stage and will no longer be immune to damage.

Weak Spots

The Ravenous Hunter has the chest and head as the weak spot. The yellow-goey substance stretches from his center body all the way to the head. Hitting anywhere here, especially the head part, will cause a lot of damage compared to the head, hands, and legs.

This is how you can beat the Ravenous Hunter boss in Once Human. I recommend checking out our Once Human Deviations tier list and beginner’s guide next for more content.

