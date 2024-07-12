Once Human: How To Beat Treant Boss

Treant is the second Great One boss in Once Human. This is a level 15 boss on Normal difficulty that you must defeat to progress the game’s story. The boss fight becomes very easy to beat when you know which weapon types to pick and the best places to find cover and shoot the boss from. That is why we have curated this guide, which entailed attack patterns and the best strategy to beat Treant in Once Human.

All Treant Attack Patterns

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Unlike the Ravenous Hunter boss, Treant uses a variety of melee smash-to-ranged projectile attacks during the boss fight in Once Human. The boss arena is big, with ground and level one platform (broken bridges) at the left and right of the boss’s position.

The boss shakes the body and releases white orbs that slowly approach you. These are homing projectiles that will follow you for a short while. You can shoot these to destroy or lure them into a wall to break them.

If you are on the ground floor, Treant uses his giant legs to smash the ground. This causes a massive shockwave that bursts out in a circular AoE from the boss’s feet to further away. Jump over the purple shockwave, and you will not take a hit.

The bound woman at Treant’s back will charge and unleash a laser beam, which lasts for nearly five seconds. This attack deals a ton of damage if it consistently hits you. Hiding behind a cover such as a wall or nearby broken bus will allow you to completely block Treant’s laser.

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Besides the boss, you will have lower-level enemies spawn in the area and tangled vines that will also deal melee and ranged damage.

Strategy to Beat Treant Boss

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

The boss fight arena has a ground floor and two upper-level platforms on the east and west sides. The platform on the east has a bigger cover due to a broken bus and a larger bridge.

We recommend you hunker down near the bus with your party and use ranged weapons such as a sniper rifle or assault rifle. Otherwise, if you stay at the ground level, the boss will frequently release shockwaves, which are much harder to dodge. This will not be a problem when you are on the upper platform.

Treant is a level 15 boss, so you must approach the boss fight if you are level 13 or above. Besides the level, you must bring enough supplies to heal yourself and keep your sanity, hunger, and thirst bar full before entering the boss battle.

We do not recommend you solo the Treant boss fight in Once Human, not especially if this is your first time fighting the boss. Therefore, join a Hive and bring more players. Alternatively, you can start matchmaking and join a party if you are not in a Hive. You must at least have one more player to help you.

Boss Immunity

The boss fight starts when you destroy three vines located at three unique locations in the arena. Destroying all three vines will give you 120 seconds to assault Treant in Once Human. However, the boss will once again return to the immunity phase after the mentioned time has passed.

The tangled vines will grow back and you will be required to break these again to remove the immunity phase of Treant.

Weak Spot

The woman bound on the Treant’s back is the weakest spot of the boss. Hitting her from the ground is very hard. The boss will continuously face you, and the woman will not be an easy target for scoring critical hits.

Secondly, if you stay near the bus on the bridge, Treant will be forced to use the wailing woman’s attacks only, the laser and white orbs. This will give you enough room to consistently damage Treant’s weak spot and quickly kill the boss in Once Human.

So this is how you beat the Treant boss in Once Human. If you want more content for Once Human, check out our beginner guide and Deviations tier list.

Previous Boss: Beat Ravenous Hunter in Once Human

