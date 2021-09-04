All increased spawns for Hoopa’s Arrival and all Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type hours in Pokémon Go

For the Hoopa’s Arrival event in Pokémon Go, players can expect to see plenty of Psychic, Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon appearing throughout it. The event is a one-day occasion on September 5 and will be available from 11 AM to 5 PM, similar to a Community Day event. Throughout that event, these Pokémon will be rotating out in specific spawns, and to make it easier to capture them and lure them to your location; you want to activate an incense on your avatar. This guide breaks down all of the Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type hours for the event and the Pokémon you’ll be able to capture in the event.

All Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type hours for Hoopa’s Arrival

These are all times when Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokémon will appear during Hoopa’s Arrival. The available Pokémon will appear for an hour before changing to the next one. These times are for your local time zone on September 5.

11 AM to 12 PM – Psychic-type

12 PM to 1 PM – Dark and Ghost-type

1 PM to 2 PM – Psychic-type

2 PM to 3 PM – Dark and Ghost-type

3 PM to 4 PM – Psychic-type

4 PM to 5 PM – Dark and Ghost-type

All Pokémon spawns for Hoopa’s Arrival

These are all of the Pokémon that will be appearing throughout the Hoopa’s Arrival event. Based on what type they are, they’ll be easier to capture during a specific time. So we highly recommend if you’re trying to complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge, you try to start catching Pokémon at 11 AM in your local time to go through each hour, capturing both Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémom.

Alolan Rattata (Dark and Normal-type)

Beldum (Steel and Psychic-type)

Carvanha (Dark and Water-type)

Drifloon (Ghost and Flying-type)

Duskull (Ghost-type)

Exeggcute (Grass and Psychic-type)

Girafarig (Normal and Psychic-type)

Jynx (Ice and Psychic-type)

Munna (Psychic-type)

Natu (Psychic and Flying-type)

Poochyena (Dark-type)

Purrloin (Dark-type)

Sableye (Dark and Ghost-type)

Spooink (Psychic-type)

If you’re having trouble finding these Pokémon during those set hours, make sure to activate an incense on your avatar to make it easier to locate them.