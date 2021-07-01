All journal locations in Sea of Thieves – Dark Brethren Tall Tale

Every Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves has a number of collectibles in the form of journals, and Dark Brethren in the A Pirate’s Life expansion has two sets of five journals for you to find. One set is from an unknown author and expands on the link between Davy Jones and the Sea of Thieves lore, while the other comes from a First Mate by the name of Yenay, telling a story involving merfolk. These will roughly alternate on your path through the Coral Fortress. Collecting all 10 journals will earn you the Lost at Sea commendation.

My Darkest Hour

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Jack opens the large stone door with a locket’s tune, walk and them swim forward, and then take a right to some pieces of shipwreck. You’ll reach a dead end quickly, but hold your lantern up to a piece of wood on the left, and behind a plant and within the shadows is a journal.

Following

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding the first journal, swim down to the left and through the cavern. Follow Jack Sparrow and swim through the air bubbles — on the left side will be white coral to the right of some glowing blue flora, and on the white coral is the next journal. If you’ve reached Jack and a giant rock in the way, you’ve gone too far.

Company

Screenshot by Gamepur

After going up a geyser and using a pulley to bring in a wooden platform, take a right instead of the main path to the left. Go down a couple of stone steps, and to the right of some glowing pink coral and against the stone will be a journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Davy Jones

After you open up the captain’s quarters of the Flying Dutchman, walk into it to see the organ at the back of the room. Look to your left and you will find a journal on a chest.

Risk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swim through the path that opens after defending the Flying Dutchman and you will fight a pack of Sirens. After defeating them, swim ahead and dive underwater to the left — to the left of some underwater wreckage, look for three underwater cages. A journal is inside the broken cage.

A Better Offer

Screenshot by Gamepur

After creating makeshift platforms by raising sunken pieces of shipwreck, use them to get across the water and to some rocks and a waterfall. Take a left from here and you’ll see a wooden platform on the left. Go under the platform and you’ll find a journal.

Change

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll eventually drop down from a cliff into a combat encounter with Ocean Crawlers. After defeating them all, look to the left at some coral shaped like tubes — a journal is hidden well within it.

A Change in Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finish a Siren statue puzzle to raise the water level; after this, look for the blue glowing coral. To the left of it will be a journal hidden amongst rocks.

Rescue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right before entering the Dark Brethren, hug the right of the ramp leading down to the court. Hidden behind some yellow flora is a journal.

The Brethren Convenes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last journal is also in the Dark Brethren court — once you reach the table, go to the chair on the farther left. On the other side of the chair is a journal leaning on it.