All journal locations in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Adventure

With a new Sea of Thieves Adventure come more collectibles to find. The Return of the Damned, thankfully doesn’t add too many, but getting all of the Journals left by both Belle and the Servant of the Flame will take you across the central area on the map. There are four journals total, two from Belle and two from the Servant, and you’ll need to interact with the Sea Fortresses to get all of them, which of course, are a big part of Season 8’s core activity. This guide will show you the locations of all the Journals.

Where to find all of Belle’s Journals in Sea of Thieves

Belle’s journals are split between her main base at Shipwreck Bay and the Royal Crest Fortress to its northwest. If you spawn to the south of Shipwreck, we recommend doing the other three Journals first, as they’re closer together.

Provided you’re near Shipwreck Bay, go to the southern tip of the island and the large, well, shipwreck there.

Head into the captain’s quarters, out the door to your right, and then around the platform outside the room. You’ll find the first of Belle’s Journals, “A Chance,” leaning against the outside wall of the quarters across from the large rocky outcropping.

The second of Belle’s Journals, “Points of Power,” is in the Royal Crest Fortress. You don’t need to clear the place to read it, though if an enemy attacks you, you’ll have to start doing so again. You’ll find the Journal in the third-floor crew quarters.

It’s on the right side of the table at the back of the room, next to a crate of other books.

Where to find all of the Servant of the Flame’s Journals

Like Belle’s Journals, those of the Servant of the Flame live in their headquarters at Reaper’s Outpost and at a Sea Fort, this time the Mercy’s End Fortress. Head to Mercy’s End so you can turn in when you return to Reaper’s, provided you want to work with them. If you’re closer to Reaper’s, start there, as that Journal is easier to find.

The Journal on Reaper’s Hideout, titled “Destiny,” is easy to find. Jump onto the tarp covering the main room where the Emissary usually lives and look to the southwest. You’ll see a cannon tower with several wooden bridges leading to it.

The Journal is beneath the cannon tower in a broken crate near a barrel.

The second Servant of the Flame Journal, titled “Tactics,” is at the Mercy’s End Fortress. You’ll be on the first floor in the main hall.

You’ll find the Journal to the left of the giant monster skull on the table below a window.

Once you read “Tactics,” you’ve completed this particular Deed as part of the Return of the Damned Adventure.