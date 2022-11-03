How to complete all deeds in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Adventure

A new Adventure has sailed into port in Sea of Thieves, which means new quests, new opportunities to shape the game’s world, and new rewards to find. The main story in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned should be enough to keep even the most scurvy-ridden pirate busy, but for those seeking more from it, there always the optional Deeds to accomplish. Here’s what they are and how to achieve them.

Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Deeds

As with most other Adventures in Sea of Thieves, a series of ten Deeds is available to check off over the course of the story, which will provide you with a nice reward upon completion. Most of these will come naturally as you progress through the Adventure, but it should be noted that you’ll need to work both sides to an extent to achieve all ten. Here they are, in the order that you’ll likely encounter the opportunity to complete them in the story.

Speak to Belle – Belle can be found at Shipwreck Bay.

– Belle can be found at Shipwreck Bay. Speak with the Servant of the Flame – The Servant of the Flame can be found at the Reaper’s Hideout.

– The Servant of the Flame can be found at the Reaper’s Hideout. Raise Belle’s flag on a Sea Fort – Get Belle’s Fort Flag from Belle and raise it after conquering a Sea Fort that’s unclaimed or claimed by the Reapers.

– Get Belle’s Fort Flag from Belle and raise it after conquering a Sea Fort that’s unclaimed or claimed by the Reapers. Raise The Reapers’ Flag on a Sea Fort – Get the Reaper’s Fort Flag from the Servant of the Flame and raise it after conquering a Sea Fort that’s unclaimed or claimed by Belle.

– Get the Reaper’s Fort Flag from the Servant of the Flame and raise it after conquering a Sea Fort that’s unclaimed or claimed by Belle. Find Belle’s journals – Keep an eye out for Belle’s Journals. Thankfully there are only two of them.

– Keep an eye out for Belle’s Journals. Thankfully there are only two of them. Find the Servant of the Flame’s journals – Similarly, there are only two Journals for the Servant of the Flame as well.

– Similarly, there are only two Journals for the Servant of the Flame as well. Defeat a Soulflame Captain – There’s a chance you might encounter a Soulflame Captain when raiding a Sea Fort. They’re not easy, but take them down and you’ll complete this Deed.

– There’s a chance you might encounter a Soulflame Captain when raiding a Sea Fort. They’re not easy, but take them down and you’ll complete this Deed. Turn in a Bewitching or Enchanted Bewitching Doll to Belle – Bewitching Dolls can be found at Sea Forts and will help to turn the tide in this Adventure. Deliver one to Belle to complete this Deed.

– Bewitching Dolls can be found at Sea Forts and will help to turn the tide in this Adventure. Deliver one to Belle to complete this Deed. Turn in a Bewitching or Enchanted Bewitching Doll to the Servant of the Flame – Bewitching Dolls can be found at Sea Forts and will help to turn the tide in this Adventure. Deliver one to the Servant of the Flame to complete this Deed.

– Bewitching Dolls can be found at Sea Forts and will help to turn the tide in this Adventure. Deliver one to the Servant of the Flame to complete this Deed. Complete the Adventure – Pick a side and see the Adventure through to its conclusion.

What are the rewards for completing the Deeds in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned?

There’s one reward for checking off all the Deeds in Return of the Damned. That prize is the Devotee of the Damned title, which players can wear with pride, safe in the knowledge that they’ve seen everything there is to see in this Adventure.