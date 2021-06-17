All KAY/O abilities in Valorant – full abilities guide

KAY/O is Valorant’s next Agent, and this machine brings a whole new set of abilities to the battlefield. KAY/O’s abilities make them a highly disruptive agent, best used to force enemies from cover into open lanes where skilled players can bet it all on their gunplay to mop up the targets.

What KAY/O does exceptionally well is root enemies out of cover, then shut down their abilities, trapping them in a more traditional confrontation where the only thing that really matters is aim.

KAY/O is a machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants. His power to suppress enemy abilities cripples his opponents’ capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.

KAY/O Abilities:

(E) ZERO/point

EQUIP a suppression blade. FIRE to throw. The blade sticks to the first surface it hits, winds up, and suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion.



(Q) FLASH/drive

EQUIP a flash grenade. FIRE to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in line of sight.

Right Clicking the flashbang, throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second, as opposed to left-click throwing a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds.



(C) FRAG/ment



EQUIP an explosive fragment. FIRE to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near-lethal damage at the center with each explosion.

(X) NULL/cmd

INSTANTLY overload with polarized radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration. While Overloaded, KAY/O gains Combat Stim. If KAY/O is killed while overloaded, he is downed and enters a destabilized state, allowing allies to stabilize his core and revive him.

