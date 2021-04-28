All known Apex Legends Mobile Exclusive Legend skins

Warning: This article includes leaks and data mined material.

Apex Legends Mobile is setting itself apart from its PC and Console predecessor with some flashy Mobile Exclusive skins. These skins will most likely never be brought over to the main game, and will encourage players who might otherwise skip out on mobile to pick the game up. Special shout-out to leakers Shrugtal and ApexMLeaks on Twitter for getting these images up so quickly, but also note that anything resulted from data mining is subject to change.

All Mobile Exclusive Skins

So far, there have been four Mobile-exclusive skins found in the data of the Apex Legends Mobile beta. Three of the skins are for characters already playable in the beta, while the other one is for a Legend that will probably be added in the near foreseeable future. The complete breakdown of the skins is as follows: Leakers have found two upcoming skins for Caustic, one skin for Octane, and one skin for Mirage. Here is a closer look at every skin. They are currently unnamed.

Caustic Mobile Exclusive Skin 1

Image via ApexMLeaks

Caustic Mobile Exclusive Skin 2

Image via ApexMLeaks

Octane Mobile Exclusive Skin

Image via Shrugtal

Mirage Mobile Exclusive Skin

Image via ApexMLeaks

According to ApexMLeaks, the Mirage skin is most likely going to be released in the store alongside Mirage’s Apex Legends Mobile debut, whenever that may be.