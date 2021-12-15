All Kyurem weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Kyurem returns for a limited time in Pokémon Go, so you’ll want to act fast to catch it before it disappears. It’s a legendary Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon that you can encounter in five-star raids, but you’ll want the help from other Pokémon trainers to defeat it. Also, when battling against Kyurem, you want to make sure you bring the best Pokémon with you. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of Kyurem’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it in Pokémon Go.

All Kyurem weaknesses

Kyurem is a Dragon and Ice-type Pokéon. It will be weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Electric, Grass, and Water-type attacks. We highly recommend using Fairy, Rock, and Steel-types against Kyurem.

Best Pokémon counters to Kyurem

The best Pokémon to use against Kyurem are Metagross, Zacian, and Lucario.

Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has heavy defenses to endure the heavy attacks from Kyurem, but it also comes with plenty of attack power to help whittle this legendary Pokémon down. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move bullet punch and the charged moves earthquake and meteor mash.

Next, we have Zacian, the legendary Fairy-type Pokémon. It’s an ideal choice to defeat Kyurem, and it will have even more use in the future when the Steel and Fairy-type version of this Pokémon becomes available. The best moveset to teach Zacian is the fast move snarl, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Lucario, the Steel and Fighting-type Pokémon. While it is a Fighting-type, it has the defenses of a Steel-type to make it challenging to defeat. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Kyurem. These are some other choices you can use to fill out your roster.

Conkeldurr

Dialga

Excadrill

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Machamp

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Zekrom

After defeating Kyurem, you’ll have an opportunity to catch it. There is a chance it could be a shiny version.