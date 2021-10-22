All Lampent weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

There are multiple raid Pokémon you can find yourself battling against in Pokémon Go. Lampent is one of these potential combatants, and you’ll want to make sure you exploit its weaknesses and bring the best Pokémon with you. In this guide, we will break down all of Lampent’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it.

All Lampent weaknesses

Lampent is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. Because of the wide variety of resistances Lampent possesses, you’ll want to stick with using Ghost, Rock, and Water-type Pokémon.

Best Pokémon counters to Lampent

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Lampent will be Rhyperior, Garchomp, and Gengar.

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon, an idea hybrid to fight against Lampent. It has a high degree of both attack and defense stats, meaning it won’t take too much damage during the raid, but it should be able to dish out plenty of it on its own. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move mud-slap and the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

The next Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Garchomp, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. Garchomp became a bit more common following its Community Day in 2021, and we highly recommend using it against a Lampent you battle against in a raid. The best moveset Garchomp can use the fast move mud shot and the charged moves earth power and outrage.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Gengar, a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. Gengar has much more attack power than it does defenses, making it a glass cannon. However, when you pair it up with some solid defensive choices, it can do some massive damage to Lampent in the raid. The best moveset for Gengar is the fast move lick and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge bomb.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to take on Lampent. Here are some other recommendations to fill out the rest of your team.

Chandelure

Darkrai

Gyarados

Kingler

Mewtwo

Rampardos

Swampert

Terrakion

Tyranitar

After defeating Lampent you’ll have a chance to capture it. Unfortunately, there is no shiny version available.