All Legend Cars in Gran Turismo 7

Like with its Café location, Gran Turismo 7 bears multiple features that allows drivers to learn more about the history of several car makers and models. One example of this is the game’s museum of what it calls “Legend Cars.” These vehicles won’t hold any unique abilities on tracks, but they are given this label due to their impact on car culture and world history in the 1900s.

At the time of writing, only a small set of Legend Cars has been revealed, but this list surely has some beloved models. For instance, the racing title is confirmed to include the Jeep 1945 Willys MB, the first mass-produced four-wheel drive car and was one of the only vehicles that allowed the US military to transport soldiers off-road in World War II.

From what has been seen so far, Legend Cars will vary greatly in costs, with prices seemingly ranging from just 100,000 to 20 million credits. Below is the list of all confirmed Legend Cars, and this will be updated periodically as more are revealed.

AMG CLK-LM ’98

Ashton Martin DB5 ’65

Ferrari 250 GTO CN.3729GT ’62

Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer ’29

Porsche 917K ’70

Jeep Willys MB ’45

