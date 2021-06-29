All Legend skins in the Genesis Collection Event for Apex Legends
Old maps, new skins
The Genesis Collection Event is the first Collection Event for Season 9 of Apex Legends, and it is giving players some pretty amazing cosmetics to choose from. When it comes to Legend skins, there are 7 Legendary-tier skins, 2 Epic-tier skins and 1 Rare-tier skin. Or 10 new Legend skins in total, each for a different Legend, with no repeats. The two Epic Legend skins are for Pathfinder and Octane, and the Rare Legend skin is for Wattson. The rest of the Legends who got skins in the event got Legendary skins.
Genesis Collection Legend Skins
All skins except for the Rare Wattson skin (which is from the Prize Tracker) are from the Genesis event collection itself. None of them are locked behind a premium store bundle like you see with lore events. The two event pack bundles that are in the store feature Loba and Crypto. Let’s take a look at all of the Legend skins that the Genesis Collection Event has to offer.