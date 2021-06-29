All weapon skins in the Genesis Collection Event for Apex Legends

There is no shortage of awesome weapon designs for Season 9 of Apex Legends’ first collection event. The Genesis Collection Event does have some nice Legend skins, but the weapon skins this time around is where the cosmetics really shine. There are 12 new weapons skins total, outnumbering the new Legend skins by a slim margin, and all of them are Epic, Legendary or Heirloom-tier.

Genesis Collection Weapon Skins

The Genesis event collection contains nine of the new weapons skins within it. Five are Legendary skins, while four are Epic skins. Don’t let the Epic label fool you, though. Some of the Epic-tier skins are some of the best-looking in the entire collection. Many of the weapons can be matched with Legend skins from the event, like usual.

Military Grade (Legendary G7 Scout skin)

Cord Cutter (Legendary Flatline skin)

Beastial Instinct (Legendary Sentinel skin)

Combined Powers (Legendary Alternator skin)

Death Wrap (Legendary Triple Skin skin)

Cuteness Overload (Epic Hemlok skin)

Cosmic Starlight (Epic Havoc skin)

Gold Scale (Epic Volt skin)

Dexterity (Epic Longbow skin)

Prize Tracker Weapon Skins

This event’s Prize Tracker has not one, but two Legendary weapon skins. They are both pretty impressive as well.

Kinetic Energy (Legendary EVA-8 Skin)

Feudal Glory (Legendary Charge Rifle Skin)

Genesis Heirloom

The newest Heirloom melee weapon skin in the first Heirloom for a later-released Legend: Revenant. Unlock it by buying out the Genesis collection, or wait until the event is over and buy it from the Heirloom Store for 150 Heirloom Shards. This is the 10th Heirloom in the game.

Dead Man’s Curve (Revenant Heirloom)