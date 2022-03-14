All legendary talisman locations in Elden Ring

There are a total of eight legendary talismans you can find in the Lands Between. These powerful tools have great effects that you won’t want to miss out on. Some of them might even make or break the current build you are working on. Here is where you can find all of the legendary talismans in Elden Ring and get the Legendary Talismans achievement.

Radagon Icon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Radagon Icon shortens the casting time of all of your sorceries and incantations. To obtain this talisman, you will need to make your way to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace in Raya Lucaria Academy. From there, make your way out to the courtyard. Hang a hard right and jump off the railing to the roof below. Climb the ladder up to the balcony and jump through the broken window. The talisman is in the chest on the right side of the inside balcony.

Radagon’s Soreseal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Radagon’s Soreseal increases your physical attributes like dexterity, strength, and vigor while at the same time making you take more damage. To obtain this talisman, head to Fort Faroth in the Caelid region. Go through the fort to the roof and fall through the third hole. Follow the wooden platform to where there is a giant rat and fall down the hole nearby. You will land near the talisman.

Godfrey Icon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Godfrey Icon increases the damage of your charged spells and skills. This talisman is easy to locate but hard to obtain. To obtain it, you need to make your way to the Golden Lineage Evergaol in Altus Plateau. Here, you will fight Godfrey the Grafted. Upon defeating him, you will receive the talisman. Remember, this area requires a Stonesword Key to enter.

Moon of Nokstella

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Moon of Nokstella increases the number of memory slots that you have access to for your spells. To obtain this talisman, you will first need to make your way to Nokstella. This is done during Ranni’s questline. The talisman can be found in a chest under the large throne.

Old Lord’s Talisman

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Old Lord’s Talisman extends the duration of all of your sorceries and incantations that have effects. This talisman can be found in the Crumbling Farum Azula. When you reach the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace, travel down the bridge toward the building instead of toward the boss gate. Follow the path leading down the ladder to the tower. The talisman is in the chest in the tower.

Marika’s Soreseal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marika’s Soreseal, like Radagon’s, increases your attributes, except Marika’s increases your mind, intelligence, and faith while also increasing the damage you take. You can find this talisman in Elphael, the area at the base of the Haligtree. When you reach the Prayer Room, make your way through the area until you find a ladder going down to the ground near an Erdtree Avatar. Follow the pathway down below to find a door sealed by an imp statue. Use Stonesword Keys to gain access to the room.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is great for anyone who needs a buff to their damage resistance. This talisman gives a major boost to damage reduction. This talisman can also be found in the Haligtree. Make your way to the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. From there, leave the area and follow the tree roots over to the building with the hole in the roof. Drop down onto the rafters inside and then drop to the ledge to find a chest with the talisman.

Erdtree’s Favor +2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman is an upgraded version of the standard one that increases HP, stamina, and equip load. This talisman will most likely be found last and requires you to defeat Maliketh. Afterward, the capital city will be covered in ash. Make your way to the area where all of the Misbegotten enemies once were. You will find the talisman in the area where the water once was protected by three Ulcerated Tree Spirits.