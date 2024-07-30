Elden Ring Patch 1.13 Brings Big Balance Changes To PvP & PvE

Elden Ring patch 1.13 is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This is quite a huge patch compared to the previous one and brings huge changes mainly focusing on Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. We’ll briefly discuss all the changes included in the Elden Ring patch 1.13 and how they’ll affect your gameplay.

Highlights of Changes in Elden Ring Patch 1.13

Source: Bandai Namco

The patch has a major focus on tuning the in-game items and weapons but also focuses on quality-of-life changes for the players.

Starting with the PvP balancing changes, they’ve increased the poise damage for several weapons including Light Great Swords, Katanas, Whips, Claws, and Backhand Blades. However, they’ve decreased the backstep vulnerability window when Fine Crucible Feather or All Crucibles Talisman are equipped.

Skills like Savage Lion’s Claw, Blind Spot, Raging Beast, and Palm Blast have also seen a decreased invulnerability window and poise amount generation. Spells and Incantation, Miriam’s Vanishing, and Knight’s Lightning Spear, now have decreased invulnerability windows against other players’ attack and increase in attack power respectively.

This was all in regard to PvP balance changes. The rest of the patch notes for update 1.13 focuses on general game balance adjustments. This is a huge list that includes changes to Armaments, Skills, Spells, Incantations, and a huge number of Ashes in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Patch 1.13 also had a decent amount of focus on fixing bugs in the game. Most prominently, changing the placement of summon signs and making summing NPCs easier with just the push of the action button once.

There have been reports of weapons, Dark Moon Greatsword to name one, not inflicting their intended damage, which was also fixed in this update.

That’s all when it comes to the highlights of this patch. The patch 1.13 introduces several changes to the game which is bound to have a noticeable impact on gameplay for many Elden Ring players. If you’re interested, you can read the full-length patch notes yourself on Bandai Namco’s website.

