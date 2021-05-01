All LenTalk requests in New Pokémon Snap
Challenge yourself as a photographer.
There are multiple routes and tours you can go choose to accept in New Pokémon Snap. There will be various new Pokémon for you to discover along the way, and the pictures you take are of them in their natural habitat. There are several characters you’re working with at your research camp who will have requests for you to complete on these routes, and you’ll need to perform specific actions for a Pokémon to do them, such as playing a melody to make Onix dance.
These are all of the LenTalk requests you need to do in the New Pokémon Snap. There are a handful of areas that we still need to reach the maximum research level, and when we do, we’ll be adding these requests in their appropriate locations. For now, this guide is under construction.
All LenTalk requests
Research Camp
- A Cheeky Pose
- A Pup at Heart
- At Home in the Dark
- Audino’s Favorite Pastime
- Borrowing Bravery
- Bunnelby Bursts Out
- In The Middle of the Camp
- Say Hello to Your Neighbors
Florio Nature Park (Day)
- Don’t be Scared!
- Flopping by the Water
- Head-To-Head Competition
- Hide-and-Seek in the Flowers
- Livening Up the Flowers
- Myth of the Nature Park
- Off to a Flying Startle
- One-hand Freeze
- Shockingly Well-done
- Swaana-Be
- Three Friends among Flowers
- What’s Up with Wurmple?
Florio Nature Park (Night)
- A Terrific Yawn
- Art in Flight
- Asleep on a Calm Night
- Best Frenemies
- Dancing with the Queen
- For Whose Sake?
- Hard-Won Happiness
- Hoothot’s Hidden Foot
- Munching Murkrow
- Sudden Movement
- Where it Snacks it Snoozes
- Where’s That Pokémon?
- Who Needs Wings?
Florio Illumina Spot
- Meganium’s Pal
Founja Jungle (Day and Night)
- A Figure of Beauty
- An Unusual Spot
- Arbok Falls, Asleep
- Bounsweet’s Amazing Jounrey
- Cutting Moment
- Dangling Metapod
- Hard at Work in the Jungle
- In the Tall Grass
- Jungle Buddies
- Making a Splash
- Operation Be My Friend!
- Resting Its Wings
- Staredown for Venusaur
- Tonight’s Dinner
- Tree-Dwelling Pokémon
- Triple Threat
- What’s Your Favorite Pollen?
- Where’s the Fruit?
- Why So Still?
Elsewhere Forest and Illumina Spot
- A Calming Air
- A Moment’s Rest
- A Pair of Chums
- A Seasonal Gathering
- A Tad Happy
- An Airborne Boulder
- Angry Drampa
- danger Warning
- Egg Patrol
- Gust with Gusto!
- Heart of a Dragon
- Little Lost Deerling
- Milotic’s Mighty Leap
- Sylvan Sentinel’s Secret Side
- Upside-Down Hide-and-Seek
- Weird Crossing
Sweltering Sands (Day)
- A Finicky Flame
- Lycanroc’s Reply
- Munching Mandibuzz
- Oasis Buddies
- Onix’s Mighty leap
- Sprinting in Surprise
- Striking a Pose with its Tail
- The Flying Cacnea
- Totally Cool Tyranitar
- Where did the Fluffruit Go?
Sweltering Sands (Night)
- Hide-and-Seek in the Desert
- Kangaskhan’s Parenting
- Rainbow Meteor Shower
- Revenge of Silicobra
- Roll and Stop
Fireflow Volcano
- 3,000-degree Flames
- A Goofy Pose
- A Quaking Volcano
- A Skilled Hunter
- A Slice of Rainbow
- Archeops at Ease
- Climbing the Lavafall
- Little Lost Shinx
- Luxray Vision
- Red-hot Energy
- Rest your Wings
- So Excited!
- The Singing Dragon
- Typhlosion Explosion
- Volcanic Hide-and-Seek
- When Graveler Shows its Hand
Fireflow Volcano Illumina Spot
- Vocal Volcarona
Blushing Beach (Day)
- Wingull Loop-the-Loop
- Three in a Row
- Say Cheese!
- Hiding in the Sand
Blushing Beach (Night)
- A Casual Gesture
- An Easy Mistake to Make
- Bigger! Even Bigger!
- Fins Aflutter
- Inkay by Moonlight
- Sitting and Waiting
- When Archenemies Meet
Maricopia Reef (Day)
- A bite for the Bully of the Sea
- Adorable Water Spray
- Bobbing for Fluffruit
- If you’re Happy and You Know It
- Returning to the Sea
Maricopia Reef (Night)
- A Mighty Rolling Leap
- Drifting Drifblim
- Mareanie’s a Meanie
- Myth of the Sea
- Practice Makes Perfect
- Round and Round
- Take One, Please
- The dancing Songstress
- Voracious Vaporeon
- Whirlpool Blast Off
Lental Seafloor Undersea and Illumina Spot
- A Light in the depths
- A New Way to Dance
- A Ring of Bubbles
- A Seven-Colored Glow
- A Sunlit Cave
- Favorite Hangout Spot
- Golisopod Training
- Lucky Four-Leaf Clover
- Ready, Aim, Fire!
- See Ya Inf-later!
- Stirring up Starmie
- Swimming Clamperl
- Swirling Energy
- To the Bottom of the Sea
- Undersea Ballroom Dancing
Ruins of Remembrance and Illumina Spot
- Gracefully Gliding
- Houndoom’s Breather
- Just Perching Here
- Myth of the Ruins
- The Mysterious Heart
- The Power of Xerneas
- Two Golurk
Outaway Cave and Illumina Spot
- Anger Outlet
- Crobat Touches down
- Gengar the Prankster
- Noibat’s Refined Palate
- Sound Asleep
- Steelix takes a Breather
- Take a Good, Hard Look
Shiver Snowfields (Day and Night)
- A Safe Place to Sleep
- A Sheer Face
- Beyond the Wall of Snow
- Dig Here, Swinub!
- Dining Dewgong
- Duel on the Snowfields
- Fidgety Snorunt
- Find the Perfect Timing
- Frolicking Furret
- Gazing Down on the Snowfields
- Howling at the Heavens
- Icy Armor
- Icy Playground
- In the Blizzard
- It Jumped Out at Me!
- Like Powder Snow
- Message from a Friend
- Present for a Friend
- Proud Warrior
- Shades of Aurorus
- Skarmory’s Flying Show
- Snowfield Hide-and-Seek
- The Wrath of Mamoswine
- Treasure-hunting Troupe
- Whiteout
- Wishing Upon a Shining Sky
- With Their Powers Combined
- You Can Do It, Vanilluxe!