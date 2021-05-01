All LenTalk requests in New Pokémon Snap

There are multiple routes and tours you can go choose to accept in New Pokémon Snap. There will be various new Pokémon for you to discover along the way, and the pictures you take are of them in their natural habitat. There are several characters you’re working with at your research camp who will have requests for you to complete on these routes, and you’ll need to perform specific actions for a Pokémon to do them, such as playing a melody to make Onix dance.

These are all of the LenTalk requests you need to do in the New Pokémon Snap. There are a handful of areas that we still need to reach the maximum research level, and when we do, we’ll be adding these requests in their appropriate locations. For now, this guide is under construction.

All LenTalk requests

Research Camp

A Cheeky Pose

A Pup at Heart

At Home in the Dark

Audino’s Favorite Pastime

Borrowing Bravery

Bunnelby Bursts Out

In The Middle of the Camp

Say Hello to Your Neighbors

Florio Nature Park (Day)

Don’t be Scared!

Flopping by the Water

Head-To-Head Competition

Hide-and-Seek in the Flowers

Livening Up the Flowers

Myth of the Nature Park

Off to a Flying Startle

One-hand Freeze

Shockingly Well-done

Swaana-Be

Three Friends among Flowers

What’s Up with Wurmple?

Florio Nature Park (Night)

A Terrific Yawn

Art in Flight

Asleep on a Calm Night

Best Frenemies

Dancing with the Queen

For Whose Sake?

Hard-Won Happiness

Hoothot’s Hidden Foot

Munching Murkrow

Sudden Movement

Where it Snacks it Snoozes

Where’s That Pokémon?

Who Needs Wings?

Florio Illumina Spot

Meganium’s Pal

Founja Jungle (Day and Night)

A Figure of Beauty

An Unusual Spot

Arbok Falls, Asleep

Bounsweet’s Amazing Jounrey

Cutting Moment

Dangling Metapod

Hard at Work in the Jungle

In the Tall Grass

Jungle Buddies

Making a Splash

Operation Be My Friend!

Resting Its Wings

Staredown for Venusaur

Tonight’s Dinner

Tree-Dwelling Pokémon

Triple Threat

What’s Your Favorite Pollen?

Where’s the Fruit?

Why So Still?

Elsewhere Forest and Illumina Spot

A Calming Air

A Moment’s Rest

A Pair of Chums

A Seasonal Gathering

A Tad Happy

An Airborne Boulder

Angry Drampa

danger Warning

Egg Patrol

Gust with Gusto!

Heart of a Dragon

Little Lost Deerling

Milotic’s Mighty Leap

Sylvan Sentinel’s Secret Side

Upside-Down Hide-and-Seek

Weird Crossing

Sweltering Sands (Day)

A Finicky Flame

Lycanroc’s Reply

Munching Mandibuzz

Oasis Buddies

Onix’s Mighty leap

Sprinting in Surprise

Striking a Pose with its Tail

The Flying Cacnea

Totally Cool Tyranitar

Where did the Fluffruit Go?

Sweltering Sands (Night)

Hide-and-Seek in the Desert

Kangaskhan’s Parenting

Rainbow Meteor Shower

Revenge of Silicobra

Roll and Stop

Fireflow Volcano

3,000-degree Flames

A Goofy Pose

A Quaking Volcano

A Skilled Hunter

A Slice of Rainbow

Archeops at Ease

Climbing the Lavafall

Little Lost Shinx

Luxray Vision

Red-hot Energy

Rest your Wings

So Excited!

The Singing Dragon

Typhlosion Explosion

Volcanic Hide-and-Seek

When Graveler Shows its Hand

Fireflow Volcano Illumina Spot

Vocal Volcarona

Blushing Beach (Day)

Wingull Loop-the-Loop

Three in a Row

Say Cheese!

Hiding in the Sand

Blushing Beach (Night)

A Casual Gesture

An Easy Mistake to Make

Bigger! Even Bigger!

Fins Aflutter

Inkay by Moonlight

Sitting and Waiting

When Archenemies Meet

Maricopia Reef (Day)

A bite for the Bully of the Sea

Adorable Water Spray

Bobbing for Fluffruit

If you’re Happy and You Know It

Returning to the Sea

Maricopia Reef (Night)

A Mighty Rolling Leap

Drifting Drifblim

Mareanie’s a Meanie

Myth of the Sea

Practice Makes Perfect

Round and Round

Take One, Please

The dancing Songstress

Voracious Vaporeon

Whirlpool Blast Off

Lental Seafloor Undersea and Illumina Spot

A Light in the depths

A New Way to Dance

A Ring of Bubbles

A Seven-Colored Glow

A Sunlit Cave

Favorite Hangout Spot

Golisopod Training

Lucky Four-Leaf Clover

Ready, Aim, Fire!

See Ya Inf-later!

Stirring up Starmie

Swimming Clamperl

Swirling Energy

To the Bottom of the Sea

Undersea Ballroom Dancing

Ruins of Remembrance and Illumina Spot

Gracefully Gliding

Houndoom’s Breather

Just Perching Here

Myth of the Ruins

The Mysterious Heart

The Power of Xerneas

Two Golurk

Outaway Cave and Illumina Spot

Anger Outlet

Crobat Touches down

Gengar the Prankster

Noibat’s Refined Palate

Sound Asleep

Steelix takes a Breather

Take a Good, Hard Look

Shiver Snowfields (Day and Night)