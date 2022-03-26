Lucky Dice are the most essential items for you to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These directly influence the rare gear you’ll find as you progress through the game, giving you the best chances at some of the rarest loot in the game. If you want epic or legendary gear drops to be a common sight, you’ll need to find all Lucky Dice in each area. In this guide, we’ll cover all Lucky Dice locations in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

All Lucky Dice locations in Queen’s Gate

You’ll need to find all 15 Lucky Dice to complete the area.

Lucky Dice 1

You can find this one to the left, on the docks, immediately entering the Queen’s Gate area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 2

You can find this Lucky Dice in the second area, by jumping onto the roof of the house and going on the patio of the burning building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 3

You can find this Lucky Dice on the hill, beyond the burning village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 4

You can find this Lucky Dice just outside of the farm of the village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 5

You can find this Lucky Dice outside of the village, to the east side of the area. If you fight in this area during the siege, there will be skeletons. Later, this area is full of Goblins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 6

You can find this Lucky Dice tucked into the corner, inside of the village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 7

You can find this Lucky Dice on the way to the village outside of the Queen’s Gate, to the left, in a cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 8

You can find this one outside of the gates to the ruined castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 9

You can find this Lucky Dice on the west side of the ruined castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 10

For this Lucky Dice, you need to make your way to the second level, and do a few jumps to land on the platform to hit it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 11

You can find this Lucky Dice furhter in the village, to the left of the waterwheel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 12

You can find this one outside of the house leading to the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 13

You cannot find this Lucky Dice until blowing up the ocean, and it will be in a new area revealed after the Emotion of the Ocean.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 14

Similar to the previous dice, you can find this one out in the revealed area after the Emotion of the Ocean quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 15

You can find this dice behind the village, leading to the entrance of the Queen’s Gate region.