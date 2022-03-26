All Lucky Dice Locations in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Increase your chance for lucky rolls.
Lucky Dice are the most essential items for you to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These directly influence the rare gear you’ll find as you progress through the game, giving you the best chances at some of the rarest loot in the game. If you want epic or legendary gear drops to be a common sight, you’ll need to find all Lucky Dice in each area. In this guide, we’ll cover all Lucky Dice locations in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
All Lucky Dice locations in Queen’s Gate
You’ll need to find all 15 Lucky Dice to complete the area.
Lucky Dice 1
You can find this one to the left, on the docks, immediately entering the Queen’s Gate area.
Lucky Dice 2
You can find this Lucky Dice in the second area, by jumping onto the roof of the house and going on the patio of the burning building.
Lucky Dice 3
You can find this Lucky Dice on the hill, beyond the burning village.
Lucky Dice 4
You can find this Lucky Dice just outside of the farm of the village.
Lucky Dice 5
You can find this Lucky Dice outside of the village, to the east side of the area. If you fight in this area during the siege, there will be skeletons. Later, this area is full of Goblins.
Lucky Dice 6
You can find this Lucky Dice tucked into the corner, inside of the village.
Lucky Dice 7
You can find this Lucky Dice on the way to the village outside of the Queen’s Gate, to the left, in a cave.
Lucky Dice 8
You can find this one outside of the gates to the ruined castle.
Lucky Dice 9
You can find this Lucky Dice on the west side of the ruined castle.
Lucky Dice 10
For this Lucky Dice, you need to make your way to the second level, and do a few jumps to land on the platform to hit it.
Lucky Dice 11
You can find this Lucky Dice furhter in the village, to the left of the waterwheel.
Lucky Dice 12
You can find this one outside of the house leading to the castle.
Lucky Dice 13
You cannot find this Lucky Dice until blowing up the ocean, and it will be in a new area revealed after the Emotion of the Ocean.
Lucky Dice 14
Similar to the previous dice, you can find this one out in the revealed area after the Emotion of the Ocean quest.
Lucky Dice 15
You can find this dice behind the village, leading to the entrance of the Queen’s Gate region.