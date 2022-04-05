All Machine Strike Challengers in Horizon Forbidden West
There is always time for a few mini-games.
There is no shortage of things to do in Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy has her hands full with a whole host of new machines to fight and puzzles to solve, but everyone needs a little downtime now and then. That’s where Machine Strike comes in.
Machine Strike is a board game in the world of Horizon Forbidden West that bears a passing similarity to chess if chess involved giant machines battling across 3D environments. There are a total of 15 Machine Strike challengers scattered across the Forbidden West. Defeating each one not only gives Aloy a chance to flex her mental muscles but also nabs players a nifty trophy.
Machine Strike Challenger Locations
As a general rule of thumb, most of the major settlements in Horizon Forbidden West have a table where you can play Machine Strike against the local enthusiast. If you’re having trouble finding them, here is where you can find all 15.
- Chainscrape – Difficulty: Beginner. Head into the main building of the settlement, where you can find the cook and most of the workers relaxing and eating. You’ll find your first Machine Strike opponent here, complete with a tutorial and the first few sets of challenges to get you started.
- Barren Light – Difficulty: Beginner. As you enter the settlement from the north, turn to the right. You’ll find a campfire. Walk past it and you’ll find the Machine Strike challenger for this location.
- Plainsong – Difficulty: Beginner. The way Plainsong is laid out makes this one slightly more difficult to track down. There are multiple levels and platforms that make it slightly confusing to find. From the campfire on the ground level, you need to climb up to the upper levels of the settlement. Stick to the northern side of the settlement, and you’ll come across it.
- The Base – Difficulty: Various. Remember our good friend Erend from Zero Dawn? Well, he’s back, and, after a quick introduction early in the game, he ends up in The Base. Not only can you catch up with one of Aloy’s friends here, but you can also get in a couple of games of Machine Strike with him as well.
- Arrowhead – Difficulty: Intermediate. When you first enter the Arrowhead settlement, you’ll see a group of four people milling about near a ramp. Head up that ramp and you’ll see the local Machine Strike player waiting.
- Scalding Spear – Difficulty: Intermediate. It is tough to miss this challenger; just head up the ramp to the right of the settlement entrance. You’ll find the Machine Strike player in the same room as the local herbalist.
- Salt Bite – Difficulty: Intermediate. There is a campfire just outside the entrance to Salt Bite. From there, enter the settlement and take an immediate left. There will be a hut with several people inside. The Machine Strike challenger is in there waiting.
- Hidden Ember – Difficulty: Skilled. Head to the center of the settlement until you find the Workbench. There will be a set of stairs nearby. Head up the stairs and the Machine Strike challenger will be at the top waiting for you.
- Fall’s Edge – Difficulty: Skilled. From the entrance of the settlement, head straight until you reach the water. Turn right and you’ll see a raised area. The Machine Strike player is on that raised area.
- Thornmarsh – Difficulty: Skilled. In the center of the settlement, you should see a raised area beside a small body of red water. The Machine Strike player is in that raised area.
- The Bulwark – Difficulty: Experienced. First, find the campfire in the area. From there, you’ll head up the nearby stairs until you reach an area with the Stitcher. Turn left and find the Machine Strike player in the corner of the area.
- Stone Crest – Difficulty: Experienced. This one is easy to find. From the campfire near the entrance of the settlement, just go up the stairs on your right. They will lead you directly to the Machine Strike challenger.
- Cliffwatch – Difficulty: Expert. This one is easy to find as well. At the campfire, you will head down the stairs. At the very bottom, you’ll spot the Machine Strike player waiting for you.
- Legacy’s Landfall – Difficulty: Expert. As soon as you enter the settlement, the first tent on your right will have the local Machine Strike player.
- The Maw – Difficulty: Master. Finally, we’ve arrived at the ultimate Machine Strike challenge. Oh, also to save the world, if that’s your priority. From the entrance, go straight forward until you reach a huge wall covered in various colors. Turn right and follow the path until you reach an opening. Inside that opening, you’ll find not one but two Machine Strike players waiting for you.