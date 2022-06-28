All Magmasaur egg locations in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Magmasaur in Ark: Survival Evolved is a large flaming creature that resembles something more nightmarish than it does anything cute. Despite this, the Magmasaur has a ton of potential to be a great farming creature and is highly useful in certain PvP situations. The Magmasaur, first introduced in the Genesis map, is definitely the kind of creature you’d want to keep around. This guide will show you where to find all the Magmasuar egg locations currently available in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Magmasaur does in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Magmasaur is a fire-based creature that thrives in hot and dangerous conditions. Usually found traveling in pairs, the Magmasaur, when on your side, functions as a mobile refining forge and can serve as a great metal farmer on maps like Abberation.

The Magmasaur has several battle-based abilities. It can draw mobs of creatures onto it with its haze and launch an AOE magma ball that will damage every tier of structure upon impact. Magmasaur also deals Torpor damage with its C attack and is immune to fire-based damage. The Magmasaur is also one of the best creatures for fighting a Golem as it does full damage to them. However, it will suffer in the water and the cold, so try to avoid these climates if possible.

Related: What do Magmasaurs eat in ARK: Survival Evolved

Where to find Magmasaur eggs on Ark: Survival Evolved

There are currently only three maps where you can locate Magmasaurs and their eggs right now. If you’re using mods, it’s possible to find them on other maps, but on vanilla maps, you’ll only find them on Genesis, Lost Island, and Fjordur.

Where to find Magmasaur eggs on Genesis

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to head to the Volcanic Biome on Genesis one to find any Magmasaurs. While they’ll be scattered around the whole area, you can only find their eggs inside the volcano. To enter the volcano, you need to find the tunnels that lead inwards. Fortunately, they’re easily spottable by the cluster of purple crystals around their entrances. They can be found at the following coordinates:

33.4 – 82.4

32.4 – 85.4

Once inside these tunnels, you need to keep moving forward until you find the Magmasuars located at the bottom, relaxing in the lava. There are other challenges, and the caves are vast so keep searching. Unfortunately, they’ll be guarding their eggs, so it will be difficult to grab them. Flying creatures are, by default, disabled on Genesis, making your job that much harder. Also, keep an eye out for the messages from HLNA regarding the volcano’s current state.

Where to find Magmasaur eggs on Lost Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the Lost Island map, two small caves play host to the Magmasaurs and their eggs. You must head to the twin volcanos first, easily spotted by the plumes of smoke. Once there, you’ll need to go to 18.8 – 68.2. There are two entrances to this cave, and it makes a loop around a central pillar. Unfortunately, the cave is so small, making it exceptionally difficult to grab an egg here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second cave is a dead-end cave and is found at 23.4 – 64.1. There are again lots of Magmasaurs here and very little space to kite them away from their eggs.

Where to find Magmasaur eggs on Fjordur

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is only one cave on Fjordur that has Magmasaur eggs. This is again located on the Volcanic Island. To find this cave, you’ll need to head into the trench with the Fire Wyverns and travel all the way to the end. The entrance to this cave is located at 95.8 – 80.7. There are a ton of creatures here that will attack you apart from the Magmasaur. A recommended strategy is to use a Desmodus at night to stealth fly into the cave, avoid the mobs, and steal an egg.