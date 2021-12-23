What do Magmasaurs eat in ARK: Survival Evolved

Ark Survival Evolved has a wide variety of weird, cute, and wonderful creatures. A more recent addition to the collection was the Magmasaur or Cherufe, a massive glowing and lava-spitting lizard that thrives in the flames and heat of volcanoes. Magmasaurs are not only a visual treat, they are also highly rated as metal gatherers in the game and can be used to mine quickly and efficiently across a map. Here’s what to feed your Magmasaur to have it operating at peak efficiency.

Baby Magmasaurs

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Magmasaur cannot be tamed by knockout, you need to obtain and hatch a Magmasaur egg. Magmasaur eggs are found in nests near adult Magmasaurs in volcanic areas on both the Genesis: Part 1 and Lost Island maps. They will guard those nests both ferociously and closely.

Once an egg is obtained, you’ll need to match the relevant temperatures to hatch it. When you have successfully hatched your baby Magmasaur you must imprint and feed it to keep it alive. Baby Magmasaurs survive on a diet of Ambergris or Sulfur. Placing either of these into your Magmasaur’s inventory will keep it from starving to death.

Adult Magmasaurs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Adult Magmasaurs are able to eat either Stone or Metal, which is very easy to obtain with the Magmasaur. Simply hitting any resource rock with the dino will give you an abundance, and leaving some in their inventory will ensure they are well fed.