All Manana recipes and their effects in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In order to progress smoothly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you must master the art of cooking. Cooking yields food items that, when consumed, give a buff to the user and hence will be a vital part of your journey. There are several recipes to cook, but in this guide, we’ll focus on all the Manana recipes and their effects in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Every Manana dish and what it does in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Manana is a Nopon (species) that can be recruited as a hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Like a few characters in the game, she has her own recipes, and these are mentioned below.

Recipe name Effect Required Ingredients Manana’s Battle Soup Provides a 5% EXP and CP Boost Glitter Radish x2, Comet Carrot x2, Bunnit Meat x1 Manana’s Battle Soup DX Provides a 15% EXP and 10% CP Boost. It also increases the potential drops you can get from enemies by 15% Glitter Radish x1, Comet Carrot x1, Transcendent Tenderloin x3

The cooking skill is unlocked after completing the “Riku and Manana’s Specialties” quest from the main storyline. Once unlocked, you will be able to cook in any Rest Spot with a cooking mark. To cook, simply head to a Resting Spot with a cooking mark and select “Cooking” from the various options available. Here, you will be able to make the recipe chosen using Nopon Coins or the ingredients required for it. However, it’s recommended not to use Nopon Coins for cooking different recipes as it is a valuable resource that is not easy to obtain.