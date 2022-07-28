Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a party with up to seven playable characters. Rest Spots are a feature that replaces the heart-to-heart system from previous titles. Rest Spots are also where you can cook and craft upgrades for your team. This guide will explain how to find and use Rest Spots in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to find Rest Spots in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a massive open world with several regions spread across an enormous continent. These zones feature a variety of landmarks and areas of interest. Rest Spots are areas of interest represented by the handshake symbol shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Running near one of these areas will discover and register that Rest Spot as a new fast travel location. Each region contains multiple Rest Spots to seek out and discover while finding one will net you bonus experience points as well.

Related: How to perform Art Combos in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

How to use Rest Spots in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Once you discover a Rest Spot, you can then use them to perform various actions. Rest Spots will also function like Landmarks and allow you to fast travel to them when needed. Rest Spots will gain new functions as you progress through the main story.

Manana and Riku, your Nopon allies, will offer cooking and gem crafting services. Cooking can provide numerous buffs to your party, while Gem crafting allows you to combine raw materials into powerful Gems that enhance character stats or boost their special attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also discuss rumors you’ve learned from visiting towns, and these conversations can lead to new side quests to take on for bonus rewards. One of the most valuable functions of a Rest Stop is the ability to level up your party members by spending bonus experience points your group has acquired. Keep an eye out for these vital locations while exploring the vast world of Aionios.