Fortune Clovers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are a rare flower you can find while exploring the game if you’re lucky. Eunie briefly mentions she loves to collect them because they’re supposed to bring the one who finds them luck, and they also serve a purpose to help you in combat upon finding enough of them. This guide covers where to find Fourtune Clovers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Fourtune Clovers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You have your first chance to find Fourtune Clovers shortly after you begin Chapter 3 in Colony 30. There will be a rumor in the area that you can take to the nearby to discuss with your party members, and you’ll learn someone named Ven is looking for Fourtune Clovers in the area. After discussing this with your party, Ven will be available to speak close to the Colony’s entrance. They will give you a mission location to explore the Fornis Region to the southwest, close to the Shikashaka Mesa. You will find multiple Fourtune Clovers that you can bring back to Ven.

Related: Where to find Fire-Fighting Hydrojet in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Upon completing the quest, fast travel back to that location west of Shikashaka Mesa. There, you will have a chance to find Fourtune Clovers again by exploring the area. They won’t always be there, but we’ve discovered a few by returning to the site and grabbing the collectibles on the ground.

We recommend exploring more of the Fornis Region to discover additional Fourtune Clover locations. They are a Legendary item, which means you don’t have the best chance to find them reliably. You will want to spend time exploring all of the Fornis Region to find enough Fourtune Clovers to complete the Collectpaedia Card.