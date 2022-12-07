Overwatch 2 features a large variety of maps across several distinct game modes. Each mode contains its list of maps, carefully constructed to fit the mode in question. These maps will sometimes feature a variant version in a different season or time of day. This guide will explain all maps featured in Overwatch 2.

List of all maps in Overwatch 2

The maps in Overwatch 2 are broken up based on the game mode you can play them in. Control, Escort, Hybrid, and Push. These modes have their own set of maps, and the list is as follows.

All Control Mode maps in Overwatch 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Control mode consists of each team vying over a control point in the match. The first team to capture and hold a control point for an allotted time win the round. The first team to win two games wins the match. These are all of the maps featured for control mode.

Busan Busan Night Busan Morning

Ilios Ilios Evening Ilios Morning

Lijiang Tower Lijiang Tower Dawn Lijiang Tower Night

Lijiang Tower (Lunar New Year)

Nepal Nepal Evening Nepal Morning

Oasis Oasis Evening Oasis Night Oasis Morning



All Escort Mode maps in Overwatch 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Escort mode has two teams fighting over an object that must be protected on its way to an objective. Each team gets a turn escorting the objective, and the best performance wins the match. These are the escort mode maps in this mode.

Circuit Royal

Dorado Dorado Evening Dorado Night

Havana

Junkertown

Rialto

Route 66 Route 66 Morning Route 66 Night

Shambali Monastery

Watchpoint: Gibraltar Watchpoint: Gibraltar Evening Watchpoint: Gibraltar Morning



All Hybrid Mode maps in Overwatch 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hybrid mode is a mode combining elements from other match types. Defenders can move freely around the map and set up defenses while the attacking team is confined to their spawn point. Each team gets a turn to see how far they can push into enemy territory. These are the Hybrid mode maps.

Blizzard World Blizzard World Overcast Blizzard World Morning

Blizzard World (Winter)

Eichenwalde Eichenwalde Evening Eichenwalde Morning

Eichenwalde (Halloween)

Hollywood

King’s Row Kings Row Night Kings Row Evening

King’s Row (Winter)

Midtown

Numbani

Paraíso

All Push Mode maps in Overwatch 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Push mode is a mode that features a neutral objective for both teams to push and fight over. A robot will spawn in the middle of the map, and both teams must escort it deep into enemy territory. These are the maps featured for push mode.

Colosseo

Esperança

New Queen Street

These are all of the maps featured in Overwatch 2. You can freely select them in custom games or training modes to practice them at your leisure.