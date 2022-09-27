All Mareanie weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mareanie is a Pokémon you can encounter in the wild in Pokémon Go, but it also has a chance to appear as a three-star raid. If you find it in a three-star raid, there’s a good chance you could defeat it yourself, but you want to make sure you bring the best Pokémon you can use to take it down. This guide covers all Mareanie weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to it in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Mareanie in Pokémon Go

All Mareanie weaknesses

Mareanie is a Poison and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Of the choices, we recommend focusing on Electric-type attacks, as those have the best chance to do the most damage to Mareanie, and this Pokémon won’t be able to do too much damage in return, capable of using Dark, Poison, and Water-type moves.

Related: Is Toxapex good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Best Pokémon counters to Mareanie

The best Pokémon to use against Mareanie will be Excadrill, Metagross, and Magnezone.

Excadrill is a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. Although it is a Ground-type, and it will take damage to Water-type attacks, its powerful attack power is exactly what you need to take down Mareanie, which has an incredibly high amount of defense. The best moveset for Excradrill to use in this battle is the fast move Mud-Slap and the charged attacks Drill Run and Earthquake.

Next, we have Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type. It does not face any of the weaknesses Excradrill does and has a healthy balance of attack and defense power, making it a suitable choice to use during this raid or whenever you encounter this Pokémon. The best moveset for Metagross to use is the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged attacks Meteor Mash and Psychic.

Our final recommendation is going to Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type. Like Metagross, Magnezone is a powerful Steel-type Pokémon capable of taking heavy attacks and can dish out plenty of damage to its opponents. It’s the ideal choice to use against Mareanie and exploit its Electric-type weakness. The best moveset to teach Magnezone is the fast move Spark and the charged attacks Wild Charge and Flash Cannon.

You will need to use a team of six Pokémon against Mareanie. These are some other recommendations you can use to fill out the roster of your roster.

Alakazam

Electivire

Espeon

Exeggutor

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Golem

Mewtwo

Rhydon

Vikavolt

Zapdos

Zekrom

Upon defeating Mareanie, you will have a chance to catch it and earn multiple rewards for completing the raid. Unfortunately, you cannot catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.