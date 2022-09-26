Is Toxapex good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Toxapex is a complicated Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It is not the strongest choice in the game and is not legendary, but it is good at being a stronger Pokémon, especially given its overall stat score. How you use it is important because you want to make sure to utilize this Pokémon’s strengths and protect its weaknesses. This guide covers how Toxapex is good and what you can do to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Toxapex in Pokémon Go

Toxapex is a Poison and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, and Water-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 1,685, an attack of 101, a defense of 227, and stamina of 120. Toxapex’s resistance to multiple Pokémon attacks and its high defenses make it great. However, because of its lower CP range, you primarily want to use Toxapex in the Great League, keeping it away from the Ultra and Master Leagues in Pokémon Go’s PvP competitions.

With Toxapex being limited to the Great League, it still has access to many of its higher stats, meaning it won’t have to compromise having lower stats to qualify in the Great League. Plus, being resistant to Fighting, Ice, Poison, Steel, and Water-type attack, making it extremely useful because those are some of the most frequently used Pokémon that appear in the Great League. It’s a direct counter to many of them and can hold its own because of its high defense.

To truly optimize Toxapex, you want to teach it the best attacks. For its fast move, teach it Poison Jab, and for its charged attacks, teach it Brine and Sludge Wave. Before it was officially released, instead of Brine, Toxapex would have been able to use Muddy Water. However, Niantic pulled away from this, and it’s still a powerful Pokémon, but nearly as much as it could be. Despite this change, Toxapex is still a massive threat to any trainer competing in the Great League.

Is Toxapex good in Pokémon Go?

We can safely say Toxapex is a good choice in Pokémon Go. You can use it as your Lead Pokémon or the last one on your team. Your competitor will have difficulty breaking Toxapex’s defenses, and its overall moveset makes it a worthy adversary. We cannot recommend Toxapex enough and expect to see Electric, Ground, and Psychic-types more frequently used in the Great League to counter it.