All Marina West collectibles in Saints Row, and where to find them

Once you’ve completed the Office Decor mission in Saints Row, you can begin adding decorations to your Church headquarters and, thanks to the magic of video games, you don’t actually have to collect the decorations themselves. Instead, you just take photos of them, and then they magically appear in the list of items you can add to the Church.

Related: Where to find the Mike ‘IdolNinja’ Watson easter egg in Saints Row

There are dozens of collectibles all over Santo Ileso, including five in the Marina West district. There are clues as to their locations in the in-game Collectibles app, but below you’ll find maps and detailed descriptions telling you exactly where to find them.

Where to find the Anchor Sculpture in Saints Row

According to the Collectibles app, the Anchor Statue is “on a dock on Lake Sabastian near La Playa resort”. The Lay Playa Resort is next to the Weather Station, which is marked on your map. The Anchor Statue is southwest of there, at the end of the dock on the tip of the peninsula in the southwest corner of Marina West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Bronze Feather in Saints Row

The Collectibles app says that the Bronze Feather is “in the boulevard median near Liechtenauers. Between two palms.” If you’re not sure what a boulevard median is, it’s the central reservation in the middle of a divided road, such as the one that passes east-west through Marina West. Liechtenbauers is close to the east end of Marina West, on the north side of the boulevard. There are actually two Bronze Feathers in front of it, but only one (the one further west) is the collectible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Compass in Saints Row

If the Collectibles app is to be believed, then the Compass is “at the School of Architecture and Design. In the courtyard.” But where is the School of Architecture and Design? Fortunately, the School of Architecture and Design has its own clothing store marked on the map as School of Art and Design, and the Compass is right in front of that store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Flower Spur Statue in Saints Row

The Collectibles app tells us that the Flower Spur Statue is “on the corner across from the School of Architecture and Design.” The School of Architecture and Design is where the School of Art and Design clothing store is, in the northwest corner of Marina West. The corner in question is the one east of the front entrance of the School of Architecture and Design. There’s a whole row of Flower Spur Statues there, and you need to take a photo of the one on the right-hand end of the row.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Ice Cream Statue in Saints Row

Consulting your Collectibles app will tell you that the Ice Cream Statue is “in front of Twisty Creamy on the Crompton Esplanade. Twisty Cream is marked on your map because it’s a clothing store, as well as a building shaped like a giant ice cream cone. Despite being listed as “Large” by the app, it’s not very large at all, but it is right in front of Twisty Creamy as promised.

Screenshot by Gamepur