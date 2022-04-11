All Mastery Insight Points in Bloodstone Fen in Guild Wars 2

The addition of the Bloodstone Fen map in Guild Wars 2 came as part of the Living World story. It’s set in a small location and is filled with valuable resources and a series of difficult Meta events that need a lot of cooperation. The Bloodstone Fen map, even though small, has its own set of Mastery Points, and while they are very limited, every Mastery Point counts when you’re looking to upgrade your Heart of Thorns Masteries.

he Bloodstone Fen region has its own unique Mastery Tracks titled Ancient Magics. To unlock them, you’ll have to travel to the Bloodstone Fen map, which is accessed by completing the Out of Shadows story mission or after entering Ember Bay during the story mission, Rising Flames. Once you’re there, you’ll have the chance to start progressing through the Mastery Track, which consists of the following:

Counter Magic.

Thermal Propulsion.

Koda’s Flame.

Spectral Aid.

Oakheart’s Reach.

Siren of Orr.

Each of these allows you to perform certain abilities on the map that will help you get around and complete battles with greater ease.

Haunted Canyons

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The first Mastery Point is located above a crater and on a floating island. You’ll be able to ride several Updrafts to get there, or you can use a Skyscale to reach it. There are also some bouncing mushrooms to help you get around.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Bloodstone Maw

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The second Mastery Point is located underground n the lower levels of the map. It’s next to the Temple of Reneval Pol. You’ll need to either ride the Updrafts or use a Skyscape to reach this. If you’re using the Updrafts, you’ll have to ride it up to the floating rocks and then glide over to the Mastery Point to access it.