The best builds for the Revenant in Guild Wars 2

The Revenant is the newest of the classes to come to guild Wars 2. Based on a class that channels the energies of fallen heroes in the Mists, the Revenant can assume several different stances. The Revenant has many different playstyles that can be used to impact the game. Its ability to support and deal damage makes it a valuable addition to various game modes. The following are some of the better options for builds, but of course, personal choice is always an option.

PvP

Specializations:

Devastation – Battle Scarred – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death.

– Battle Scarred – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death. Invocation – Cleansing Channel – Rapid Flow – Call of the Assassin.

– Cleansing Channel – Rapid Flow – Call of the Assassin. Herald – Rising Momentum – Shining Aspects – Draconic Echo.

Utility Skills:

Facet of Darkness Facet of Elements.

Face of Strength Facet of Chaos.

Healing Skill:

Facet of Light.

Legendary Stances:

Legendary Dragon Stance and Legendary Assassin Stance.

Equipment:

You’ll want to equip a Sword and Sword equipped with the Sigils of Exposure and Sigil of Exploitation. Your other weapon set should be a Staff, and it should be equipped with a Sigil of Energy and a Sigil of Cleansing. For your Rune, you can use the Rune of Divinity and a Berserker Amulet or a Demolisher Amulet if you’re newer to the PvP scene. Revenants are great in a team fight with this build, but you’ll have very little condition cleanse, making dealing with Necromancers and other condition spams troubling.

Raid – Boon Supporting Healer

This build is for support and should be played only as a secondary healer if you’re using it in a raid.

Specializations:

Salvation – Tranquil Balance – Invoking Harmony – Healing Orb.

– Tranquil Balance – Invoking Harmony – Healing Orb. Devastation – Unsuspecting Strikes – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death.

– Unsuspecting Strikes – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death. Renegade – Wrought-Iron Will – All for One – Righteous Rebel.

Some variants can be played based on the needs of the Raid itself. You could select Lasting Legacy over the Righteous Rebel or Selfless Amplification over Generous Abundance. Additionally, you can run the Invocation Variant if your party is running a condi-based DPS.

Invocation – Rising Tide – Spirit Boon – Charged Mists.

Utility Skills:

Razorclaw’s Rage.

Darkrazor’s Daring.

Icerazor’s Ire.

Soulcleave’s Summit.

Healing Skills:

Breakrazor’s Bastion and Project Tranquility.

Legendary Stances:

Legendary Centaur Stance and the Legendary Renegade Stance.

Equipment:

Your Equipment must all be Ascended tier and from the Zehtuka’s line. This means that they’ll all have the Harrier stats. In addition, your Backpiece, Accessories, Rings, and Amulet should also have the Harrier substats.

Your weapons should be a Staff with the Superior Sigil of Transference and Superior Sigil of Concentration. Your second set should be a Sword and Sword with the same Sigil combination as your Staff.

Your Rune set should be x6 Rune of the Monk and x18 Healing +9 Agony Infusion.

Raid – Condition DPS

Specializations:

Corruption – Acolyte of Torment – Pact of Pain – Diabolic Inferno.

– Acolyte of Torment – Pact of Pain – Diabolic Inferno. Devastation – Unsuspecting Strikes – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death.

– Unsuspecting Strikes – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death. Renegade – Blood Fury – Heartpiercer – Lasting Legacy.

Utility Skills:

Razorclaw’s Rage.

Darkrazor’s Daring.

Icerazor’s Ire.

Soulcleave’s Summit.

Pain Absorption.

Banish Enchantment.

Call to Anguish.

Embrace the Darkness.

Healing Skills:

Breakrazor’s Bastion and Empowering Misery.

Legendary Stance:

Legendary Demon Stance and Legendary Renegade Stance.

Equipment

All of your Armour should be Ascended and from Yassith’s line. This means that all of your Armor needs to be of the Viper stats. Likewise, all of your Accessories, your Backpiece, Amulet, and Ring should be Viper stats.

Your Weapons should be a Shortbow with a Superior Sigil of Torment and a Superior Sigil of Geomancy. Your second set should be a Mace and an Axe equipped with a Superior Sigil of Geomancy and Superior Sigil of Earth.

Your Runes should be x6 Rune of the Nightmare and x18 Malign +9 Agony Infusions.

PvE

As with all PvE builds, you can choose what best suits your personal playstyle and mix and match as needed.

Specializations:

Invocation – Rising Tide – Incensed Response – Roiling Mists.

– Rising Tide – Incensed Response – Roiling Mists. Devastation – Unsuspecting Strikes – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death.

– Unsuspecting Strikes – Assassin’s Presence – Dance of Death. Herald – Core Value – Hardening Persistence – Forceful Persistence.

Utility Skills:

Facet of Darkness.

Facet of Elements.

Facet of Strength.

Facet of Chaos.

Riposting Shadows.

Phase Traversal.

Impossible Odds.

Jade Winds.

Healing Skills:

Facet of Light and Enchanted Daggers.

Legendary Stances:

Legendary Assassin Stance and Legendary Dragon Stance.

Equipment:

You don’t need to get Ascended or Legendary gear, but you should ensure that all of your equippable Armor is of the Berserker stats.

Your weapon sets should be a Sword and Sword with the Superior Sigil of Force and a Superior Sigil of Air. Your second weapon set should be a Shield, and it should have a Superior Sigil of Air.

Your Runes should be x6 Superior Rune of the Scholar; otherwise, you can use a Superior Rune of Infiltration if you’re hard-up for cash.