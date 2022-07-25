All Mastery Insight Points in the Domain of Istan in Guild Wars 2

The Domain of Istan is one of the best maps in Guild Wars 2 for making gold on. Featuring a prominent presence of Awakened and some very diverse and gorgeous landscapes, the Domain of Istan is certainly an interesting place to visit. Not only does it offer the adventuring types of rewards, but it also has a set of Mastery Insight Points. While there are only three Mastery Insight Points, all of them are useful when it comes to leveling your Mounts and abilities. In this guide, we’ll look at all Mastery Insight Points in the Domain of Istan map in Guild Wars 2.

The Wobbling Skies Mastery Insight Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point is located inside an Airship. It’s most easily reached from the Astralarium Waypoint and heading east from there. The terrain will drop off at some point, but if you have a Griffin or a Skyscale, you can easily reach the ship. There are hostile forces here that you’ll need to battle first. Alternatively, you can approach it from the opposite side, heading west, and skirt across the Corsair Flotilla.

Pillar of the Faithless Mastery Insight Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is nothing complicated about reaching this Mastery Insight Point. Suppose you have the Champion’s Dawn Waypoint unlocked; head south from there. You’ll see a tall pillar with a ton of wooden beams sticking out of it. The Mastery Insight Point is at the very top, so you can either hop up in steps with a Springer or fly to the top with your Skyscale.

Colossus of Palawadan Mastery Insight Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point is located at the top of a statue of Joko. You’ll need to head towards the area of Palawadan and then towards the south of the basin. The Mastery Insight Point can also be reached by approaching from the south and then gliding downwards. Alternatively, you’ll have to hop up with your Springer or fly with your Sksycale, approaching it from the ground level of the city of Palawadan, Jewel of Istan. If you’re approaching from this side of the map, be careful of enemies and taking too much falling damage.