All Mastery Insight Points in Dragonfall in Guild Wars 2

The last of the Living World Season 4 maps, Dragonfall, is the site of a fantastic Meta event that players can partake in. Featuring a diverse set of locations, biomes, and foes, the Dragonfall map showcases all the power of the Guild Wars 2 gods in a tiny map in the middle of the ocean. Dragonfall is also home to the Skyscale, one of the most important Mounts in the game for exploration. In this guide, though, we’ll be explaining where to find all the Mastery Insight Points in Dragonfall in Guild Wars 2.

Above the Umbral Battlegrounds Mastery Insight Point

This Mastery Insight Point is located high above the world, accessible to those on foot. To reach it, you’ll have to head into the burning area of the map. The closest Waypoint is the Pact Command Waypoint, from which you’ll head to the west. You’ll need a Skyscale to reach this Point, and if you don’t have one, there is a Skyscale nest located a bit to the left of the Insight. You’ll have to fly through the Point to access it.

Scorched Cliffs Treetop Mastery Insight Point

This Mastery Insight Point is most easily accessed from the Burning Forest Waypoint. Head north from the Waypoint until you reach the mountain. You can use a Springer to scale up here or a Skyscale to fly up to the Insight Point. There are a lot of hostile creatures in this area, so you might have to battle several of them as you go.

Grenth’s Teeth Coastline Mastery Insight Point

The closest Waypoint to this Mastery Insight is The Underworld Waypoint, located in the Olmakhan Camp. From here, you can head south and scale up the hills. At the top of the southern hill is a Skyscale that you can Mount and ride. This would be the quickest way to glide across the Grenth’s Teeth area, and you’ll have enough height left to make it to the Mastery Point without issue. If you’re feeling brave, you can run through the area, but there are enemies everywhere, so be careful.

Skyscale Eyrie Mastery Insight Point

This location is to the east of the Grenth’s Teeth Coastline Mastery. To reach it, you can glide or walk there. There is a mountable Skyscale atop a cliff halfway for your convenience, and you’ll be able to reach the Mastery Insight Point much easier that way. Alternatively, you can hop up with your Springer.

Dragon’s Snare Mastery Insight Point

The only way to access this Mastery Insight Point is to complete the Break the Crystal Dragon Meta event on the Dragonfall Map. This means you’ll need to complete the entire chain of events within the time limit in order to beat the Meta. You’ll find the Mastery Point on the western side in a cave once the event has been successfully completed.

Gnarlgrove Outlook Mastery Insight Point

This Mastery Insight Point is located at the top of a cliff in the green area of the map. The simplest way to reach it is to head from the Pact Command Waypoint down south and then west. You’ll be able to reach with a lot of effort and patience on a Springer, but there are Skyscales that you can use around the area to make the trip much easier.