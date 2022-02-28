All Mastery Points in New Kaineng City in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

The newest city added to Guild Wars 2 is New Kaineng City, which arrived with the launch of End of Dragons. Located in Cantha, this massive city is a culmination of technology and culture, the heartbeat of the island region. There’s a ton to see and do in this city, and many Mastery Points to obtain to help you with all the new Mastery Tracks.

Kaineng Docks

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Mastery point is straightforward to get. It’s located right as you enter the city from the docks. The Mastery Point requires no jumping or climbing and lies at the base of the Jade Pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garden Heights and Naksi Bay

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garden Heights Mastery Point isn’t difficult to get to, apart from needing to do some jumping here and there. It sits on a ledge under the bell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Naksi Bay Mastery Point is located atop one of the ruined pillars of Old Kaineng City. It’s pretty easy to reach from the Garden Heights Point if you glide over with a Skyscale or a Griffin. Otherwise, you’ll need to cross the ocean and make your way through several enemy groups.

Sotdae Landing

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heading south from the Kaineng Docks, you’ll encounter this Mastery Point at the small cluster of islands. You’ll need to scale up the side of the island, and there is some hostile wildlife on the shore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Petrified Woods

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Mastery Point is on a flat rooftop. You can reach it via a Springer with High Jump or by using a Skyscale to fly up. There aren’t any aggressive foes usually, but you might want to watch out if there’s an event.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Mastery is to the right of this area, located in the Petrified Shipping Docks. Using a Skyscale, you can glide to the site with no problems or run there. The Mastery Point itself is at the end of a crane arm, so you’ll need to climb up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Mastery Point is located northwest of the Shipping Docks. It’s located under a tree in a small patch of garden. There are no foes, but some events occur in the area, so it’s wise to keep track of your location and theirs if you want to avoid conflict.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lutgardis Plaza

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Mastery Point is just to the left of the Lutgardis Waypoint. You’ll need to scale up some buildings or use a Zip-line function to reach it. As a bonus, you can also see some fantastic holograms as you move around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Mastery Point is easiest to reach by hopping onto the roof of the first Mastery Point in Lutgardis Plaza and moving upwards from there. However, it’s a lot of jumping on a Springer, and a Skyscale is probably your best bet for reaching it without hassle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the next Mastery Point, you can glide over on your Skyscale or Griffin. Otherwise, you’ll need to trek through the city on foot. Once you’ve left Grub Lane, you’ll encounter a bunch of enemies, and you’ll have to fight your way to the foot of the ruined tower before you can use your Springer to jump up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Old Kaineng

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is only one Mastery Point in Old Kaineng, and it’s found underwater. Unchained surrounds this Mastery Point, and there’s also a vault that can be accessed if you’re in the mood to go through the steps required. Apart from the many foes, it isn’t difficult to reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ministry Ward

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of these two Mastery Points is located at the top of the building that holds the Ministry Waypoint. You’ll need to jump up or fly up quite high, but you can use the nearby buildings to help you if you don’t have upgraded mounts. At the top are hostile wildlife, so be careful of angering them. You can also reach it by approaching from the high ground at the top of the white-colored Ministry Building to the east of the Waypoint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Mastery Point is a good deal higher than the last one, so you’ll have to scale up the buildings to reach it. Head to the top of the white Ministry Building and then over the bridge. You’ll be able to find the Mastery Point at the top of golden platforms, which you can reach up jumping with a Springer or by using a Skyscale.