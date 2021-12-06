All Medicham weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You will see all kinds of different types of Pokémon as you travel through Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many Pokémon you battle against will be easy to read when it comes to their type advantages and disadvantages, but every now and then you will face one that is quite questionable. If you are unsure of how to handle Medicham in battle, here are the best counters you should go with.

What is Medicham weak against?

Medicham is a fighting and psychic Pokémon, making it weak against Flying, Fairy, and Ghost-type moves. Some of the best moves you could use against it are Dazzling Gleam, Fly, Phantom Force, Shadow Ball, Shadow Force, and Moon Blast. If you do not have any Pokémon with Flying, Fairy, or Ghost moves, you can buy Dazzling Gleam from the Department Store in Veilstone City.

In contrast, it can handle Rock and Fighting attacks pretty well. Its Fighting and Psychic roots will make it deal very heavy damage to any Pokémon on your team of these types.

Best counters

With Medicham’s weakness against Fairy Pokémon, we highly recommend countering it with Clefable, Mr. Mime, Mew, Palkia, Dialga, or Jirachi because of their ability to learn strong Fairy moves. Blissey would normally be one we would recommend, but Medicham can quickly take down even the tankiest Blissey with a strong Fighting attack. Gengar, Mismagius, Spiritomb, and Drifblim are very strong Ghost counters. Additionally, if you have any legendary bird Pokémon or strong Dragon-types, you can take any of Medicham’s attacks and outlast it.