All Mega Absol weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Absol is one of the several mega Pokémon you can battle in Pokémon Go. Unfortunately, you can only battle it in Mega raids at distinct times, similar to legendary Pokémon five-star raids. In addition, a mega raid is on par with a five-star raid in terms of difficulty, so you’re going to want to make sure you bring the best teams possible and a few friends to aid you. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Mega Absol’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Absol weaknesses

Mega Absol is a Dark-type Pokémon, the same as its normal version. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves, but it’s resistant against Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. You primarily want to use Fairy and Fighting-type attacks during a raid.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Absol

The best Pokémon you can use against Mega Absol in a raid is Lucario, Machamp, and Zacian.

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. It has the strength to do some pretty heavy damage with its Fighting-type attacks but has the endurance of a Steel-type to ensure it remains in the battle for a reasonable amount of time. The best moveset for Lucario to use is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

The next Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Machamp, another Fighting-type Pokémon. Unlike Lucario, Machamp has much fewer defenses, making it a more challenging Pokémon for you to use. But it makes up for that shortcoming with a good amount of damage. The best moveset for Machamp to use is the fast move counter and the charged moves dynamic punch and close combat.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend highly is Zacian, the Fairy-type legendary Pokémon. While a bit rarer than the previous choices, it’s an ideal Pokémon for you to use against Mega Absol, especially with its high CP value and the amount of damage it can do with its Fairy-type attacks. The best moveset to teach Zacian is the fast move quick attack, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon to battle Mega Absol. These are the other Pokémon you can consider using to fill out the rest of your team.

Alakazam

Conkeldurr

Gardevoir

Hariyama

Heracross

Mega Gyarados

Sirfetch’d

Sylveon

Togekiss

Toxicroak

After battling Mega Absol, you’ll gain mega energy for it and then have the chance to capture a regular Absol. There is a chance for a shiny version at the end of this fight.