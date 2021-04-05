All Mega Lopunny weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

For those eager to add a new mega Pokémon to their Pokémon Go arsenal, Mega Lopunny is a worthwhile option. While this Pokémon doesn’t have a huge amount of health, its attack power is up there, and it’s capable of being exceptionally useful during a raid battle. If it does come to Battle League, it might not be the best mega Pokémon available, but it could be used in niche situations. Before you can start evolving your regular Lopunny into a mega one, you’ll need to beat it in mega raids and acquire enough mega energy.

All Mega Lopunny weaknesses

Mega Lopunny is a Normal and Fighting-type Pokémon, different from its regular form, which is only a Normal-type. It will be weak to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Rock-type. Making it a dual-type Pokémon opens up three more weaknesses, but it does the same in the resistant department.

Best Pokémon to counter Mega Lopunny

The best Pokémon to defeat Mega Lopunny are Lugia, Conkeldurr, and Metagross.

Lugia is a legendary Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s appeared every so often, and we highly recommend using it against Mega Lopunny. It has access to two unique types of attacks, Flying and Psychic, that will be super effective to Mega Lopunny. Lugia also has a massive defensive stat, ensuring it can stay in the fight for quite a bit of the encounter. You’ll be able to use it at any time during the raid to assist in taking down Mega Lopunny.

Conkeldurr is another Pokémon we recommend you use against Mega Lopunny, a pure Fighting-type. While it is purely a Fighting-type, it’s one of the best Pokémon in this category. The downside to using Fighting-type Pokémon is they don’t have the best defensive stat, so they’re typically glass cannons when it comes to using them in raids. You’ll want to use it closer to the beginning of the encounter to inflict the most damage.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Metagross, a Psychic and Steel-type. Metagross is the ideal hybrid Pokémon that has high defense and attacks stats. While its best fast move is a Steel-type, its Psychic-type charged moves are powerful against Mega Lopunny, perfect for taking it down and withstanding several attacks. By having a higher defense stat, you can expect to use Metagross’ charged moves several times before it faints.

You’ll need a full party of six Pokémon to defeat Mega Lopunny, and these are the other Pokémon we’re also going to recommend you use to round out the rest of your team.

Espeon

Gardevoir

Ho-Oh

Latios

Lucario

Machamp

Mewtwo

Togekiss

Tornadus (incarnate)

After you defeat Mega Lopunny, you’ll gain mega energy. A regular Lopunny will also appear for you to capture, with a chance of it being a shiny version of the Pokémon.

See the Special Best Buy Game Offers, including Assassins Creed, NBA2K21, Super Mario, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto, and many more.