All Mega Slowbro weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The addition of Mega Slowbro to Pokémon Go gives players another mega Pokémon to consider for their roster. You can only use these Pokémon in raids, but they’re extremely effective at boosting your teammate’s stats during a fight, especially when you’re battling against a legendary Pokémon. Mega Slowbro debuts during A Very Slow Discovery event, and it’ll be added to the rotation of mega Pokémon that can appear in mega raids moving forward. If you want to evolve your Slowbro into a Mega Slowbro, you need to earn enough mega Slowbro candy, which you can do by battling it.

All Mega Slowbro weaknesses

Mega Slowbro is a Water and Psychic-type. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water-types attacks. You primarily want to focus on using Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-type Pokémon against. If you plan to use Mega Beedrill or Genesect against Mega Slowbro, those would be suitable options to survive the raid battle long enough to do plenty of damage.

The best Pokémon to counter Mega Slowbro

The best Pokémon you can use against Mega Slowbro include Zekrom, Mega Venusaur, and Magnezone.

Zekrom is a legendary Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It’s one of the more powerful Dragon-type Pokémon that you regularly see used by players who hit the top of the Master League competitions. Its damage output is pretty hard to beat, and because it’s an Electric-type, most of its attacks are extremely effective against Mega Slowbro. The best moveset you can use on Zekrom include the fast attack dragon breath and the charged moves wild charge and crunch. Both of its charged moves are super effective against Mega Slowbro.

The next Pokémon you want to consider using is Mega Venusaur, a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. If you’ve already defeated Mega Venusaur previously, and have enough mega candy to evolve yours before entering a raid, now is a good time to use it. Mega Venusaur will be able to withstand a majority of Mega Slowbro’s attacks. The best moveset you can teach Mega Venusaur is the fast move vine whip, and the charged moves frenzy plant and sludge bomb.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use against Mega Slowbro is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. Magnezone has a robust amount of defense and even more reliable damage. Because it’s a Steel-type, it has very few weaknesses that you need to worry about, and most of the best attacks it can do are Electric-type, making it perfect for fighting Mega Slowbro. The best moveset you can teach Magnezone is the fast move spark, and the charged moves wild charge and zap cannon.

You’re going to need a full team of six to battle against Mega Slowbro. To fill out your team, you can also use these Pokémon. You can only use one mega Pokémon in a raid, so if you plan to use a different Mega Pokémon, you’ll need to use five other regular Pokémon.

Chandelure

Darkrai

Electivire

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Manectric

Mewtwo

Raikou

Tangrowth

Tyranitar

Weavile

Yveltal

After you defeat Mega Slowbro, you’re going to receive some mega candy for your Slowbro that you can use to evolve it. You also have a chance to capture Slowbro at the end of the encounter, and it can be a shiny version.