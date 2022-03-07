All Melee Pit locations in Horizon Forbidden West

If you figure yourself an adept melee fighter in Horizon Forbidden West, you will probably consider testing your skills. While machines are the main threat you will encounter, being prepared for human enemies is also important. With that in mind, here are all of the Melee Pits in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are four total Melee Pit locations in Horizon Forbidden West. Each one has at least a few challenges focused on melee abilities and end in a fight against the Pit Master. Completing all of them will unlock an errand called The Enduring.

Chainscrape

Challenge 1 – Block Breaker

Challenge 2 – Resonator Blast

Challenge 3 – Pit Master

Scalding Spear

Challenge 1 – Warrior’s Wrath

Challenge 2 – Aerial Punisher

Challenge 3 – Pit Master

The Bulwark

Challenge 1 – Jump-Off and Shoot

Challenge 2 – Seek and Strike

Challenge 3 – Sustained Breaker

Challenge 4 – Pit Master

Thornmarsh

Challenge 1 – Destroyer Chain

Challenge 2 – Reap and Clear

Challenge 3 – Energy Surge Chain

Challenge 4 – Power Rush

Challenge 5 – Pit Master

The Enduring

After defeating all four Pit Masters, track the errand The Enduring. Go to the area on your map and look for the smoke coming from a small hut. You will be looking for a woman sleeping in front of a cabin to challenge her to a fight.

Follow her to her pit and win to get an upgrade to the damage with your spear.