All Melee Pit locations in Horizon Forbidden West
Give it everything you got.
If you figure yourself an adept melee fighter in Horizon Forbidden West, you will probably consider testing your skills. While machines are the main threat you will encounter, being prepared for human enemies is also important. With that in mind, here are all of the Melee Pits in Horizon Forbidden West.
There are four total Melee Pit locations in Horizon Forbidden West. Each one has at least a few challenges focused on melee abilities and end in a fight against the Pit Master. Completing all of them will unlock an errand called The Enduring.
Chainscrape
- Challenge 1 – Block Breaker
- Challenge 2 – Resonator Blast
- Challenge 3 – Pit Master
Scalding Spear
- Challenge 1 – Warrior’s Wrath
- Challenge 2 – Aerial Punisher
- Challenge 3 – Pit Master
The Bulwark
- Challenge 1 – Jump-Off and Shoot
- Challenge 2 – Seek and Strike
- Challenge 3 – Sustained Breaker
- Challenge 4 – Pit Master
Thornmarsh
- Challenge 1 – Destroyer Chain
- Challenge 2 – Reap and Clear
- Challenge 3 – Energy Surge Chain
- Challenge 4 – Power Rush
- Challenge 5 – Pit Master
The Enduring
After defeating all four Pit Masters, track the errand The Enduring. Go to the area on your map and look for the smoke coming from a small hut. You will be looking for a woman sleeping in front of a cabin to challenge her to a fight.
Follow her to her pit and win to get an upgrade to the damage with your spear.