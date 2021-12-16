All Minecraft Color Codes and Format Codes

One of the most important reasons for Minecraft’s success is that it allows players to customize their game completely. Players can alter several features, including the color of the text that appears and its format. To do so, specific codes are required that will enable players to change the color of text and its format as desired. That said, all of these codes are mentioned below:

Color Codes

In the editing mode, type (§) followed by a number from 0 to 9 or an alphabet from a to g to alter the color of the text.

§0- black

§1- dark blue

§2- dark green

§3- dark aqua

§4- dark red

§5- dark purple

§6- gold

§7- gray

§8- dark gray

§9- blue

§a- greem

§b- aqua

§c- red

§d- light purple

§e- yellow

§f- white

§g- minecoin gold

Format Codes

Like color codes, type (§) followed by an alphabet from k to r to change the text format.

§k- Obfuscated

§l- Bold

§m- Strikethrough

§n- Underline

§o- Italic

§r- Reset

Changing the color and format of the text can be handy in addition to making it more stylish and unique. It can be used to assign team colors, indicate server names and language descriptions, or simply increase the appeal of a server.