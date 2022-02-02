All modes in Gran Turismo 7 confirmed so far

Gran Turismo 7 is going to be Polyphony Digital’s biggest game in the series yet with over 400 cars and many modes for you to try. Here’s what PlayStation has listed in its Gran Turismo 7-specific State of Play.

World Circuits

Image via PlayStation Studios

In this mode, you can freely race in 34 locations around the world that contain 97 layouts altogether. They include locations from across the globe like Japan, the U.S., and European countries like the United Kingdom. And in the future, more cars and tracks will be added in future online updates, according to PlayStation. We know the Daytona International Speedway is making its way to the game as well.

Campaign

There will be a campaign that has you unlocking cars when you finish races. At first, you’ll buy an average car with the credits the game gives you but over time, you’ll earn more viable vehicles for your racing pursuits. You’ll also be tuning and upgrading your rides throughout the adventure. “This is ultimately the classic GP campaign mode, but GT7 has more to offer,” said PlayStation.

The Cafe

Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

You’ll be given a car collection menu while staying at the cafe, and you can complete them by finishing championships and races while exploring the resort. At random points of the game, the car designers will give a presentation on how the vehicles came to be. The State of Play claims that we’ll “get to know the history of the cars and the culture behind them” within this mode.

Brand Central

This mode features a shopping mall that contains completely new cars. From here, you can buy around 300 new car models from over 50 brands around North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region between 2001 and now.

Museum

Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

For car enthusiasts, this mode gives a historic context to what you’re riding. Each manufacturer featured in the game has a museum that details how they got started. “You can learn about the history of individual brands,” claims PlayStation. It contains old pictures from the early 20th Century and onwards.

Used Car Dealer

You can purchase cars for “more affordable prices,” but some cars are more expensive than they were when they originally came out. The State of Play says that the 90’s sports cars from Japan, for example, are more expensive now than ever before. PlayStation explains that “they’ve seen a big boom of popularity worldwide.” It seems like Polyphony Digital will keep tabs on what car sells for, as it will be updated slightly daily.

Legendary Car Dealership

Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

If you want to get some classic motors, this is the mode for you. These are legendary cars that you can purchase for a hefty amount. Once again, Polyphony Digital is giving you a more historic context to the rides you will check out in Gran Turismo 7.

Custom Race Mode and Circuit Experience Activity

There is a mode that can help you learn each track, so you know how to best encounter a tough turn and when to propel yourself with the power of your vehicle. The Custom Race Mode will let you play with AI and modify the weather effects settings to create “personalized races.”

License Tests

Next, is a training mode that puts you in different challenging circumstances. They’re little time trials that will reward you with gold, silver, and bronze trophies depending on how you handle the road. This is a great place to learn “driving techniques from the ground up,” according to PlayStation.

Mission Races

Unique events are introduced in this mode that wouldn’t otherwise be featured. For example, drag racing is in this mode, testing players’ tuning ability and your motor control from a standing start. There are also drifting trials.

Car Customization

Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

You can change the appearance of any car with over 650 aerodynamic parts, over 130 types of wheels, over 1200 paints. That’s a lot of customization on the table. If that isn’t enough, In total, there are over several thousand types of customization parts in the game. Rollcages and wide-body modifications are also available in Gran Turismo 7. You can also apply stickers to places where they weren’t allowed in the past with the limit also increased.

Scapes

This is a camera mode, in which you can place your favorite cars in over 2,500 places around the world like Shibuya Station’s Intersection and Yokohama. All of the shots will be in HDR if you have that enabled on your PS4 or PS5. Impressively, Scapes comes with its own photo effects and editing software, so you can share your perfect shot around the world.

Showcase

Replays, photographs, and car designs can be shared across all players in this mode. You can download any of these to your console.

Other modes

Tuning

Two player splitscreen.

Meeting Places that allow you to talk to friends online in a lobby.

Sport mode.

Replay mode.

Car wash and oil changes

Music Replay that can be synced to your gameplay recordings.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released for the PS4 and PS5 on March 4. With all of these modes available, car enthusiasts will spend an ample amount of time with its content.