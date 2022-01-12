Gran Turismo 7 brings back the fan-favorite Daytona International Speedway

Gran Turismo 7 has around 100 tracks, and we’ve just learned that the Daytona International Speedway is one of them. The real-world track has evolved since the previous Gran Turismo game, which means it’ll feel fresh for 7.

PlayStation tweeted the news along with an outline of the track. Daytona International Speedway has two layouts: the standard oval shape you’ve likely seen in NASCAR races, and the “roval,” which incorporates additional infield turns off of the larger oval. Notably, the real-life roval layout was used for the first time in Daytona in July of 2020. Gran Turismo 7’s predecessor GT Sport released in 2017, meaning this will be the first time fans can race on the infield track that was finally used in the actual Daytona.

🏁 Daytona International Speedway returns to Gran Turismo 7 on March 4: https://t.co/8OWUaG1hyM pic.twitter.com/lmVmEbgkcY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 12, 2022

That’s not the only returning goodie from Sport either. GT 7 also brings back the Scapes feature, letting you take pretty pictures of all the game’s gorgeous cars in various settings. Instead of a standard photo option that pauses the race while you take a screenshot, Scapes is its own mode where you can choose a vehicle and backdrop to carefully plan your compositions. Gran Turismo fans don’t have to wait long for that mode or the Daytona track — 7’s release date is March 4 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.